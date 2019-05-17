The historical-period drama The White Princess is based on Philippa Gregory's 2013 novel of the same name, and was released back in 2017 as a follow-up to the first series, titled The White Queen. The story picks up after the War of the Roses concludes, and a new generation take to the throne. A sequel to this brilliant miniseries was recently released, however if you're just discovering the TV trilogy, you might be wondering where you can catch-up. The good news is you can easily do so, and here's how to watch The White Princess in the UK.

As Radio Times reports, The White Princess originally aired on the UKTV Drama channel, and you can now enjoy the period-drama on Amazon Prime. It also just so happens to star Bafta-award winning actor, Jodie Comer as Elizabeth of York.

The series is only available for Amazon Prime subscribers, however, the first episode is currently available to watch for free. The show's first season began airing on BBC One back in 2013, however, the broadcaster eventually cut ties with the production, stating that they only envisioned The White Queen as having one series. Fans of the show later breathed a sigh of relief when the U.S. network Starz, which aired the first season across the pond, picked up the drama for a second outing, reports the Radio Times.

As previously mentioned, a follow-up series titled The Spanish Princess recently made its debut, and according to the Express, the new series is currently available to watch in the UK via Amazon Prime.

An official synopsis of the series given to the Express reads, "The Spanish Princess is a vivid and captivating story told uniquely from the point of view of the women, which also sheds light on a previously untold corner of history: the lives of people of colour in 16th century London. Catherine of Aragon is the Princess of Spain, who has been promised the English throne all her life. She arrives in a rain-lashed England with her glorious and diverse court including her ladies-in-waiting Lina and Rosa. When her husband dies suddenly, the throne seems lost to Catherine until she sets her sights on the new heir, the future King Henry VIII."

The cast of The Spanish Princess includes Charlotte Hope as Princess Catherine of Aragon, Stephanie Levi-John as Lina, Nadia Parkes as Rosa, Ruairi O’Connor as Prince Harry, Aaron Cobham as Oviedo, Harriet Walter as Margaret Beaufort, Laura Carmichael as Maggie Pole, and more.

So far, The Spanish Princess has received pretty favourable reviews from television critics, and currently holds a respectable 67 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One review by Robyn Bahr for the Hollywood Reporter described the series as being "the ideal period soap," and stated that The Spanish Princess "intelligently" balances the intrigue of the 16th century. Another positive review penned by Lorraine Ali for the Los Angeles Times described the new series as being "an elegant and powerful tribute to a queen who's all too often been defined by the gluttony of her husband, but whose influence changed the very fabric of England."

The Spanish Princess is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime.