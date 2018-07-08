On Sunday, President Trump tweeted that he intends to announce his next Supreme Court nominee at 9 p.m. EST on Monday. All eyes will be glued on the president, so you'll want to know how to watch Trump's Supreme Court announcement in order to keep up.

While formal broadcasting plans have not been shared by the White House, there are several places definitely planning to air Trump's announcement. Virtually anyone who has a stake in American politics will be interested to hear the nominee's name revealed, so plan for the coverage to be streamed on many major networks.

Though Trump has said when he expects to make his announcement, he did not share the where. Based on where he has shared other high-profile announcements, it's likely that it will come from the White House. The last time that he shared his pick for the Supreme Court, he delivered the information from the East Room of the White House. Virtually every major network shared video of the event.

Though there is not yet a formal link available, WhiteHouse.gov will almost definitely stream the event live, as will all major news networks, whether they do so in person or whether they opt to simply carry the live stream.

A long list of networks have tweeted that they intend to broadcast Trump's big announcement. These networks include places like CBS, ABC, C-SPAN, and NBC. Undoubtedly, CNN will also cover the event, and local network affiliates will also likely stream coverage. According to Deadline, many of the networks are prioritizing Trump's announcement so highly that they are rearranging their own program schedules.

