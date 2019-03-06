How To Wear Snakeskin, Because It's Not All About Leopard Print These Days

Since winter 2018 began, you may have noticed signs of a slithery creature popping up all over your Instagram feed. While leopard print, tiger print, and even cow print are still bonafide trends, it's snakeskin that all the celebrities and influencers can't get enough of. (The fake stuff, of course.) If you're wondering how to wear snakeskin, wonder no more for the high street has the answer.

One of the best parts of the trend is that even the quietest of people can wear it head-to-toe without it looking too much. Another highlight is the fact that you can kit out your entire body in the scaly print without spending an absolute fortune.

In just one day, two fashion icons tried out the trend, reports the Daily Mail. On March 5, A-list actress Cate Blanchett stepped out in a fitted snakeskin blazer, emerald green leather trousers, and a high-necked blouse. Then, on the same night, former Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson stunned in a long yellow snakeskin coat. (Fun fact: she's worn the design more than once this year.)

Whether you want to go retro with the print or jazz it up in a neon shade, there are plenty of ways to incorporate snakeskin into your everyday wardrobe.

1The Skirt

Jaded London Snakeskin Print PVC Skirt

£55

Selfridges

Snakeskin lovers don't have to shy away from neon brights. Jaded London's traffic-stopping PVC design can be donned both day and night. Available in UK size 6 to 14.

2The Jacket

Snake Faux Leather Jacket

£69

£40

Warehouse

Warehouse would like you to know that no snakes were harmed in the making of this jacket. Button it up when the winds hit and pair with a matching skirt or trousers for a real statement look. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

3The Trousers

Urban Renewal Snake Print Mega Flare Trousers

£36

£18

Urban Outfitters

Snakeskin flares are the ultimate retro throwback. Go all out with a matching cami or choose a contrasting top. These trousers are even good for the environment, having been made using surplus materials. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

4The Shirt

Plus Snakeskin Oversized Shirt

£20

Boohoo

You can even incorporate snakeskin into your workwear wardrobe. This lightweight shirt will go with absolutely anything and comes in two shades: brown and grey. Available in UK size 16 to 24.

5The Dress

Snake Print Mesh Midi Dress

£49

& Other Stories

I'd hedge a bet that this is the chicest midi dress known to mankind. Its stretchy material makes it super comfortable and ideal for any dinner dates. Available in UK size 4 to 14.

6The Bag

Patchwork Snakeskin Crossbody Bag

£17.99

Stradivarius

Can't decide which colour to go for? This brown, orange, and green bag is big enough to fit all your essentials and will serve you well for the entire year.

7The Jumpsuit

Boilersuit In Snake Animal Print

£55

ASOS

I may be slightly biased with this one as I already own it. But I can confirm that it's definitely worth the coins. It can be dressed up with heels and down with combat boots, and is guaranteed to be worn at least once a week. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

8The Boots

Snake Cowboy Ankle Boots

£129

& Other Stories

Even the cowboy and snakeskin trend go hand in hand. These babies will spruce up any drab ensemble and come with a block heel for easy walking. Available in UK size 2 to 8.

9The Hat

Grey Snake Print Bucket Hat

£16

River Island

Rihanna wore a version of this exact hat only a few months ago. If it's good enough for her, it's definitely worthy of your attention.

When it comes to this trend, more is definitely more.