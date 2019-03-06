Since winter 2018 began, you may have noticed signs of a slithery creature popping up all over your Instagram feed. While leopard print, tiger print, and even cow print are still bonafide trends, it's snakeskin that all the celebrities and influencers can't get enough of. (The fake stuff, of course.) If you're wondering how to wear snakeskin, wonder no more for the high street has the answer.

One of the best parts of the trend is that even the quietest of people can wear it head-to-toe without it looking too much. Another highlight is the fact that you can kit out your entire body in the scaly print without spending an absolute fortune.

In just one day, two fashion icons tried out the trend, reports the Daily Mail. On March 5, A-list actress Cate Blanchett stepped out in a fitted snakeskin blazer, emerald green leather trousers, and a high-necked blouse. Then, on the same night, former Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson stunned in a long yellow snakeskin coat. (Fun fact: she's worn the design more than once this year.)

Whether you want to go retro with the print or jazz it up in a neon shade, there are plenty of ways to incorporate snakeskin into your everyday wardrobe.