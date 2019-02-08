Animal print has been a trend for decades. While leopard print may be most people's first choice, it's not the only option available to fashion fans. The high street has been inundated with another — and even fiercer — jungle pattern. If you're wondering how to wear tiger print, look to the following items for inspiration.

Cast your mind back to the AW18 catwalks and you'll remember tiger print popping up here, there, and everywhere. Givenchy took the trend and made it monochrome and furry while Bottega Veneta adopted a more traditional look.

High street retailers have chosen two distinct sides of the trend too: the standard and the unique. People who prefer a low-key look may look to the former while those wanting a little more pizzazz may choose green tiger print, for example. And before you ask, yes, that does exist.

There are knits, cardigans, and flares for the winter and satin skirts, slip-on shoes, and airy dresses for the spring and summer months. The beauty of tiger print is that you have the freedom to pair it with absolutely anything, whether that's neutral hues or another form of animal print.

Now's the time to go truly wild.

1 Retro Flares Flare Trousers In Dark Tiger Print £18 ASOS Yearning for something warm and comfy? Try these flares on for size. Covered in a muted tiger print and finished off with an elasticated waistband, you can gorge to your heart's content. Available in UK size 4 to 18. Buy now

2 A Wild Knit Tiger Print Sweater £35.99 Mango This fierce jumper comes in a relaxed fit which is ideal for lazy weekends and winter walks. Pair with a neutral pair of trousers for the ultimate statement look. Available in UK size 8 to 12. Buy now

3 Fierce Feet Mico Mules In Tiger Print £18 Mango As soon as the snowy weather is done, invest in these slip-on shoes. Whether you wear them for a day at the office or a night down the pub, everyone will be clamouring to copy your look. Available in UK size 2 to 9. Buy now

5 The Skirt You've Been Dreaming Of Tiger Satin Bias Midi Skirt £35 Topshop Topshop's satin skirt has undoubtedly popped up all over your Instagram feed. It comes in eight different prints and colours, including tiger stripes. Available in UK size 4 to 18. Buy now

7 The Everyday Look Light Stretch Jersey Rollneck £100 Ganni A turtleneck is super simple to style. This tiger-printed Ganni version can be paired with a matching skirt or trousers or something much more subtle. Available in UK size 6 to 14. Buy now

8 One For The FROW Tiger Print Midi Dress £42 Warehouse Wear this understated midi dress with knee-high boots for a chic outfit like no other. Available in UK size 6 to 18. Buy now

10 A Colour Change Tiger Print Pussybow Blouse £35 Topshop Take a trip back to the '70s with this glossy pussybow blouse. Who said tiger print couldn't be green? Available in UK size 4 to 18. Buy now

11 A Look For The Entire Year Plus Tiger Printed Shirt Midi Dress £25 £17 Boohoo A shirt dress is a must-have come rain or shine. Layer up with tights and a coat in the winter and brave bare legs on sunnier days. Boohoo's plus sizes typically come in a UK size 16 to 28, but this style is currently only available in a 16. Keep your fingers crossed for a restock. Buy now