How To Wear Tiger Print, Because Ferocious Fashion Is Everywhere RN
Animal print has been a trend for decades. While leopard print may be most people's first choice, it's not the only option available to fashion fans. The high street has been inundated with another — and even fiercer — jungle pattern. If you're wondering how to wear tiger print, look to the following items for inspiration.
Cast your mind back to the AW18 catwalks and you'll remember tiger print popping up here, there, and everywhere. Givenchy took the trend and made it monochrome and furry while Bottega Veneta adopted a more traditional look.
High street retailers have chosen two distinct sides of the trend too: the standard and the unique. People who prefer a low-key look may look to the former while those wanting a little more pizzazz may choose green tiger print, for example. And before you ask, yes, that does exist.
There are knits, cardigans, and flares for the winter and satin skirts, slip-on shoes, and airy dresses for the spring and summer months. The beauty of tiger print is that you have the freedom to pair it with absolutely anything, whether that's neutral hues or another form of animal print.
Now's the time to go truly wild.
1Retro Flares
Flare Trousers In Dark Tiger Print
Yearning for something warm and comfy? Try these flares on for size. Covered in a muted tiger print and finished off with an elasticated waistband, you can gorge to your heart's content. Available in UK size 4 to 18.
2A Wild Knit
This fierce jumper comes in a relaxed fit which is ideal for lazy weekends and winter walks. Pair with a neutral pair of trousers for the ultimate statement look. Available in UK size 8 to 12.
3Fierce Feet
As soon as the snowy weather is done, invest in these slip-on shoes. Whether you wear them for a day at the office or a night down the pub, everyone will be clamouring to copy your look. Available in UK size 2 to 9.
4A Workwear Change
Plus Brown Tiger Print Rolled Sleeve Shirt
Swap all your boring shirts with this stand-out design. Office meetings will never look the same again. Available in UK size 18 to 28.
5The Skirt You've Been Dreaming Of
Topshop's satin skirt has undoubtedly popped up all over your Instagram feed. It comes in eight different prints and colours, including tiger stripes. Available in UK size 4 to 18.
6Holiday Vibes
Nanushka Nevada Printed Cotton-Crepon Wide Leg Pants
If you're looking for an easy breezy way to wear tiger print on holiday, look to Nanushka's lightweight trousers. Secured with a matching belt, they'll go with literally anything. Available in a UK size 6 to 16.
7The Everyday Look
A turtleneck is super simple to style. This tiger-printed Ganni version can be paired with a matching skirt or trousers or something much more subtle. Available in UK size 6 to 14.
8One For The FROW
Wear this understated midi dress with knee-high boots for a chic outfit like no other. Available in UK size 6 to 18.
9The Winter Warmer
Plus Size Loop-Knit Tiger Print Cardigan
When temperatures drop, this trusty cardi will become your new best friend. Available in UK size 18 to 24.
10A Colour Change
Take a trip back to the '70s with this glossy pussybow blouse. Who said tiger print couldn't be green? Available in UK size 4 to 18.
11A Look For The Entire Year
Plus Tiger Printed Shirt Midi Dress
A shirt dress is a must-have come rain or shine. Layer up with tights and a coat in the winter and brave bare legs on sunnier days. Boohoo's plus sizes typically come in a UK size 16 to 28, but this style is currently only available in a 16. Keep your fingers crossed for a restock.
And if tiger print's not your thing, there's always cow print.