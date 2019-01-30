Tartan is a bit of a divisive print. Rich in heritage, the design hails from Scotland, and while it is a long-standing part of Scottish tradition, it has gone in and out of favour with the fashion crowd depending over the years. One person who loves a bit of tartan is Kate Middleton. And it makes sense. Both sophisticated, stylish and chic. Here's how to wear tartan like Kate Middleton.

Kate recently stepped out in Dundee, Scotland, wearing a beautiful tartan coat designed by Alexander McQueen. She paired the coat with sleek opaque black tights, black heeled boots, a small green bag and a luxurious-looking green scarf. The Duchess and her husband Prince William were in Dundee to celebrate the opening of a new branch of the Victoria & Albert Museum — and Kate was certainly dressed for the occasion.

It's fair to say the Duchess absolutely nailed the look, and gave us all a lesson in how to wear tartan. However, this isn't the first time we've seen her sporting this beautiful coat. She was first spotted in it in 2012, and a year later in 2013 at Christmas time.

Check out all the different ways she's rocked this look below.

She's also been known to wear tartan on several other occasions, most recently around Christmas time in 2018.

Meghan Markle is also a fan of the print; before she and Prince Harry were married, she wore a straight tartan coat on a visit to Edinburgh.

So it's pretty clear that tartan is a staple look for the royal family's fashionistas. But the key is to wear it in the most chic, sophisticated manner if you want to emulate Kate Middleton. You won't see a tartan flannel shirt anywhere near the Duchess, for example, so follow suit and opt for clean lines, well-cut coats and stylish blazers.

Here are some of the best tartan buys to rock tartan, Duchess of Cambridge style:

Topshop Check Corduroy Skirt £25 Topshop Perhaps a little short for The Duchess, but this mini skirt will look lovely with a white polo neck, opaque black tights and wintery boots. If you're not into the green look, opt for a red piece like this one. Buy Now

Arket Pleated Satin Skirt £99 Arket Perhaps not strictly tartan, I could totally see The Duchess of Cambridge wearing this sophisticated, chic skirt. Pair with a black polo neck and black vinyl heeled boots. Buy Now

Unique21 check smock dress £28 ASOS A cute mini dress in Kate's colour, this little dress can work everywhere from the office (with opaque black tights and dressy shoes) to the bar afterwards (simply whip the tights off and add some stilettos!). Buy Now