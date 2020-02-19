Venus is the planet of sugar, spice, and everything nice — and she's got a few tricks up her sleeve for all of us this month. Venus entered Aries on Feb, 7, and she'll sail through this fire sign's territory through Mar. 4. Venus is naturally gentle and poised, but Aries is impulsive and energized, which is bringing a wild vibe to all the Venus-ruled areas of our lives. How Venus in Aries 2020 will affect your zodiac sign all depends on how this planet is hitting your chart, so we won't all experience the effects in the same way.

Venus is probably best known for being the planet of love and romance, but its reign actually extends far beyond that. More broadly, Venus governs over what and how we value — it shows us what brings us pleasure, gets us feeling romantic, and makes us feel luxurious (which means that yes, Venus rules money, too!). It also rules over aesthetics, so Venus' placement in the zodiac affects what we find beautiful.

"Positioned in the cardinal, fiery sign of Aries, the planet of sex and pleasure becomes bold, direct, impulsive, and all about the thrill of the chase," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com. We're all taking on a more "me first" attitude when it comes to money, pleasure, and the way we love. We're also likely to feel more competitive in these areas, and make more spontaneous decisions.

So how will this bold and passionate Venus placement affect your life for the coming month? Read on to find out.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With luxurious Venus in your sign this month, you've got pleasure on the forefront of your mind, Aries! You're drawn to anything and everything that enhances your physical senses, and you're feeling called to express your personal vision through creative means, like art, fashion, and music.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're likely feeling tension when it comes to matters of what you want and value right now, torn between wanting to charge toward everything that makes you feel pleasure and simultaneously feeling confused about what those things are. Spend time alone, gently sorting through your thoughts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This month you'll be feeling extra socially energized and popular — so get out in your community and enjoy the pleasure that friendships can bring! Just beware of the urge to try to assert your will and creative vision over others, Gemini. Working with a group means allowing space for everyone to take part in the fun.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're going to see some magic taking place in your professional life, Cancer. This is a good time to redecorate your workspace to give you a fresh and energizing boost, and it'll behoove you to focus on the positive moments of your day, even if you don't love your job right now.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This month is a great time to impulsively take a week off from work for an exciting last-minute vacation to somewhere beautifully exotic, or say yes to a fun and unexpected opportunity to try something new. You've got luck on your side, so don't be afraid to take a creative romantic risk — within reason, of course. Things are likely to work out in your favor, Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Venus is hitting your sexy eighth house of intimacy this month, so you've definitely got some taboo topics on the brain. Put time aside now to maximize your sensual pleasure — whether solo or with a partner — and make sure it's clear that the focus is on you. This is a great time to explore the depths of your intimate side.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're feeling extra passionate about your closest relationships. And while you're typically diplomatic and people-pleasing in the way you go about seeking validation in your relationships, you might find yourself being unusually impulsive and forward. Embrace this fun and more brazen side of yourself!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time for you to revamp your beauty and self-care routine, Scorpio. So why not make it luxurious? Book yourself a fancy spa day to kick off your new routine. Then figure out the best ways to add some major self-lovin' to your day-to-day life. You deserve it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With Venus in a fellow fire sign, you're feeling the blaze of a creative spark light up inside you now, Sagittarius. If you've been wanting to start a creative project or hobby, now's a great time to get the inspiration channels opened up and flowing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Home is where the heart is, and sometimes it's where the heat is, too. You're feeling called to connect with your family in a more exciting and loving way, and perhaps also do some home improvements of the decorative variety. Go shopping for some new art or statement pieces for your pad to liven up your space.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Things are flowing beautifully in your day-to-day affairs, and you're having pleasant conversations with friends and coworkers alike. You'll likely feel extra motivated over the coming month to prioritize pleasure over business in all aspects. As long as you're still getting things done, it'll be the perfect way to add a little bliss to your daily routine.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Excess cash is burning a hole in your pocket this month, Pisces, and it might be time to treat yourself to something luxuriously pampering that you've had your eye on. Just don't get overly impulsive with your hard-earned money during this transit!