Time to chat about darling Venus, planet of love, romance, and beauty. She loves to be in love, and loves all things beautiful — and lucky for us, Venus just moved out of aloof Aquarius and into the sweet, emotional sign of Pisces. Venus entered Pisces on Jan. 13 (just in time to save our souls from the emotional roller coaster that was January's lunar eclipse full moon in Cancer), and it'll float here through Feb. 7 — so I can guarantee you'll want to know how Venus in Pisces will affect your sign's love life. This dreamy transit might just be the cute 2020 love life glow-up you've been longing for. Sappy romantics, I'm talking to you.

Pisces is a dreamer. This water sign is emotional, artistic, empathetic, sensitive, and often caught up in an illusive world of fantasy. When Venus is here, our expressions of love and romance take on an especially sensitive, compassionate nature. And in addition to the dreamy, lost-in-love energy, Venus is exalted in Pisces — meaning she's extra happy there and feels especially sparkly and herself. In other words, Pisces just looks good on Venus.

"Venus in Pisces marks one of the most romantic times of the year," shares astrologer Lisa Stardust, who spoke with Bustle about this transit. "It’s a time when we all wear our hearts on our sleeves and give our all to another without conditions." This placement can make love feel like dreamy, fluffy, cotton candy on a stick. It opens our heart, encourages vulnerability and unconditional love, and brings out a gentle, poetic sweetness in our hearts. This emotional depth feels extra comforting after the from-a-distance love style of Venus in Aquarius, and the more calculated approach to love we felt during Venus in Capricorn.

Venus in Pisces may be dreamy, but remember: If we spend too much time getting lost in a dreamworld, we lose touch with reality — so it's important to practice staying grounded and not developing too severe of a case of a bleeding heart during this transit. "The only caveat is that it’s necessary to create boundaries," warns Stardust, "as Venus in Pisces likes to give their all to others." Boundaries in love can be tough under a Pisces influence — Pisces are represented by the fish, so unlike the other water signs (Cancer's crab and Scorpio's scorpion), its symbol doesn't have the hard, protective exterior protecting its sensitive heart. But if we want to avoid getting slapped with a harsh reality check, it's important to work to set them.

But of course, the way Venus in Pisces will affect your love life depends on your zodiac sign, and where exactly in your birth chart this transit will be hitting. We chatted with Stardust to get the scoop on what your love life looks like for the coming month, thanks to Miss Venus' trip through the Piscean waters. Read on.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus in Pisces can help you open your heart this month, Aries. "You may be holding back your feelings toward your loved ones," explains Stardust. "Try to tell them how you feel to move the relationship forward." Allow Pisces' fluidity and willingness to be vulnerable help open your communication channels when it comes to expressing your true feelings in relationships. Don't be so afraid of getting hurt.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're craving a deeper sense of closeness in your romantic relationships right now, Taurus, and Venus in Pisces can help you steer your love ship in the right direction this month. "It’s time to share your hopes and dreams with your boo," advises Stardust. "Don’t hold back from expressing your goals." Because if you don't express your true desires, you don't give your partner a chance to fulfill them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Pisces can make all of us fall in love at first sight, so we have to be careful of getting too swept up in the fantasy of romance — even an intellect-driven Gemini like yourself! Keep your head on straight and honor your instincts. "Taking things to the next level may be what you want, but you’re finding that you’re not ready," warns Stardust. "Go slow!" There's nothing to gain by rushing head-first into something.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With the love planet in a fellow water sign, you're even deeper in your feels about love than usual, Cancer, and it's inspiring you to indulge in your fantasies. "Plan a trip away with your boo for some alone time," advises Stardust. "This will help you to rekindle the spark." Whether it's with a new lover, an old lover, or yourself, take some time out to pamper yourself and bring intimacy into your affairs in a new way.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's easy to get fully swept up in your feelings right now, Leo — but along with that comes a need for boundaries to make sure your heart is safe with the partner you choose. "Creating boundaries with your partner will serve you well," shares Stardust. "This will help you set limits with others too." Allow what you're learning in your romantic relationship to bleed into how you handle other relationships as well.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may not be the sappiest of romantics, Virgo, but Venus in Pisces is bringing out the mushy, heart-eyed lover in you. Embrace it! "Give a little bit of your love to another now," advises Stardust. "Whisper sweet nothings into their ears and enjoy the rapture." It's fun to let go and allow the waves of love to wash over you. Put on the rose-colored glasses in your love life this month and enjoy the sweet, pink view.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As a sign ruled by Venus, you're even more likely to feel its transits in a major way, Libra — so you'll notice your heart softening and opening in ways that make your relations much more real and deep. "Indulge in a spa day with your better half," advises Stardust. "Use this time to bond while doing healing activities." Embrace Pisces' gentle energy and allow yourself to spend more time taking care of your heart and your lovers'.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Venus is wading through a fellow water sign this month, meaning you're feeling extra emotional and deep when it comes to romance, Scorpio! "You’re in the mood for love," says Stardust. "Plan a romantic evening out for two to embrace your tender sentiments." Venus in Pisces is making it easier to open your heart to those you trust and put a little faith in the magic of love. Take advantage of the sweetness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

With Venus in Pisces, you're embracing a gentler, more sensitive side of yourself in love, favoring peaceful intimacy over your usual free-spirited, high-energy excitement. "You’re more in the mood to stay in than go out with your boo," explains Stardust. "It’s ok to keep it low key now and again." Lean into this softer side of your heart now, Sag. It's important to honor your desires and embrace all sides of yourself in love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

While you're not always the sappiest when it comes to love and relationships, Venus in Pisces is inspiring you to express your feelings in ways you're usually not so comfortable with. Embrace this expansion of your romantic side! "Sweet words will fall from your lips and in your texts," shares Stardust. "Use this as an opportunity to get your flirt on." True love could be right around the corner, Cap, so stay soft.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Venus just blew through your sign last month, making you feel a little more sensitive in love than you're used to. Feeling vulnerable is hard, Aquarius, but remember that it's actually a form of strength and not weakness. "Building your confidence is essential now," advises Stardust. "It will help you regain control over your feelings." Work on striking a balance between feeling your feels and maintaining boundaries in love.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Lovey-dovey Venus is sailing through your waters now, sweet Pisces, so prepare for your feelings about romantic relationships to take a strong hold over your sense of self. "Your softer feelings will now sound off," explains Stardust. "Be prepared to speak from the heart and not shooting from the hip." Remember that it's OK to be vulnerable, but setting boundaries is an absolute must to protect your sensitive heart.