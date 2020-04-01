The lovely romance planet Venus enters Gemini on April 3, and I hope you're ready to get your flirt on, because we'll all feel a new sense of lightness in our love lives as we float into this mutable air sign's territory. Venus is the planet of value — it dictates how we love, flirt, court our romantic prospects, and show affection. It also rules over things like beauty, aesthetics, and luxury.

Venus in Gemini will affect all zodiac signs' love lives — and it'll do so for twice as long as usual this year, as Venus retrograde will take place in May, meaning the planet won't actually leave Gemini until August. That means we're stuck with these vibes for a good long while, so we may as well get acclimated to the energy that will influence our romantic lives over the course of the near future.

Gemini is a chatty, energetic, and quick-thinking zodiac sign, so when Venus is here, she loves to flirt. Witty banter and giggly small talk will be the bees knees during this transit — and we'll find ourselves resorting to our words in order to communicate our affection, and clever conversation will be one of our major turn-ons. That said, Gemini isn't known for having a strong attention span, so we may also find that we struggle to commit when it comes to love, as we'll be more easily distracted by anything shiny that catches our eye. But commitment-phobia aside, Venus in Gemini brings a fun and lively energy to our love lives that is just the antidote we need to cure our springtime blues.

Check out how Venus in Gemini will affect your love life from now through August, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're used to bold expressions of love, Aries, but you might find yourself being a little more eloquent in the romance department over the next few months. "You’re expressing the softer side of your sentiments with sweet flirtations," says astrologer Lisa Stardust. Embrace your current gift with words and speak your feelings aloud.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Gifts are your love language of choice over the next few months, Taurus — so make an online wish list and be sure to get one for your crush or partner, too. "Now is the time to let your significant other know how you feel with nice material tokens of love (like art, chocolate, or flowers)," Stardust says.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With Venus lighting up your sign for an extended tour this year, you can bet you'll be feeling like the sexiest, sparkliest, most luxurious version of yourself in love, Gemini. "You’re being wooed by others, which is making you feel sexy and fierce right now," Stardust says. Prepare to be the center of attention.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is an inward time of reflection in your love life, Cancer — so while you might not feel like the most outgoing version of yourself when it comes to romance, you'll be doing a lot of internal growth and healing. "You may be too shy to express yourself, but your true feelings are known," Stardust says. Take this time to get to know your values on a deeper level.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

I'm not telling you to gossip, Leo, but I am telling you that rehashing things going on in your love life with your friends might actually help you sort through things more easily and gain valuable perspective. "Don’t hesitate from telling your friends all the gushy details from your love life," Stardust says. Open up to your crew about your romantic side.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're so excited in love right now, Virgo, and you just can't hide it — so flaunt it and flash it! "You’re ready to tell the world how you feel about your sweetie, which will make their heart pop with joy," Stardust says. You're usually more private, but right now public displays of affection are exactly what's getting you going.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The intensity of your romantic relationships could take an upward turn over the coming months, Libra — but this means that tensions can grow, too. "Taking the high road and not arguing with your significant other will be hard, but necessary to avoid drama," Stardust says. When you're in, you're all in, so you'll have to work to keep intense feelings under control.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The coming months are a time for you to start communicating your needs and limits when it comes to love and romance, Scorpio. "Set some boundaries now," Stardust says. "Don’t overextend yourself for love — make your partner work hard for it!" You may begin to realize ways in which you're being taken advantage of, but this is the time for you to take charge and talk things out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Drama in your partnerships will be at the forefront of your mind over the next few months — but honestly, sometimes such dramatics can make you stronger. "Your relationship may be a roller coaster right now, but love is always the reason you keep buying a ticket for the ride," Stardust says. Excitement is what makes you tick in all endeavors, and your romantic situations will definitely keep you busy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're no mushy romantic, Capricorn, but this transit is helping to open you up to pleasure and romance in an entirely new way over the coming months. "This crazy little thing called love will make you open up your life more to your love interest," Stardust says. Don't shy away from getting a little vulnerable when it comes to love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Quality time is what your romantic life is demanding from you over the coming months, Aquarius. "Make time for your partner," Stardust says. "Have a picnic in bed or take a bath for two (as long as you’ve been socially isolating together) to connect deeper." Strengthening your bond with your romantic prospects is exactly what the love doctor ordered.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You just want to snuggle up at home for some Netflix and chill sessions with your lover, but remember your tendency to fall into a fantasy world, Pisces. "You’re in the mood to cuddle with your sweetie — just make sure you get your work done too," Stardust says. If you temper your fantasies with a healthy dose of reality, you'll pull through.