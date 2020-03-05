As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, the government has launched an action plan detailing how the country will cope with rising diagnoses. To reduce the risk of spreading the virus, the government may impose "social distancing;" a fancy term for the closure of schools and large-scale events. After the London Book Fair was cancelled due to Coronavirus concerns, it's likely that other events may follow and that several major fixtures could be affected in the coming months.

So far, only events in Europe and Asia have been postponed. Stormzy and a host of other musical talents have delayed their Asian tour dates, per the Telegraph, the Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled, and a Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and Italy was called off.

Coronavirus cases in the UK are still relatively low, compared to the likes of China, South Korea, and Italy. But concerns that it will spread could impact everything from big festivals to sporting events. Here's a rundown of the UK events that may be affected.

James Bond premiere

Set to release in the UK on April 3, Daniel Craig's final Bond film, No Time To Die, has already been forced to cancel its Chinese premiere, Variety reports. But two of the franchise's fan sites have asked Bond producers to delay the film's global release until the summer.

A letter sent to film companies EON Productions, MGM, and Universal, highlights the potential dangers of the March 31 London premiere. "Hundreds of fans and celebrities from around the world will be flying to the UK to attend. The Royal Albert Hall capacity is above the 5,000 limit that affected countries are banning for public gatherings," it reads. "Just one person, who may not even show symptoms, could infect the rest of the audience. This is not the type of publicity anyone wants."

Bustle has contacted EON, MGM, and Universal for comment.

London Marathon

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The capital's April 26 run could be in jeopardy if the virus spreads. Hugh Brasher, event director at London Marathon Events, told Runner's World the company is "closely" monitoring developments.

"The government’s current advice is that all mass events should still go ahead," he added. "There are many mass events scheduled in the UK before us and we are working closely with the DCMS (the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) and other mass event organisers to coordinate and agree appropriate advice to the public."

There's a possibility the marathon could follow in the footsteps of its Tokyo counterpart which, per the Guardian, recently changed its entry guidelines to only allow access to elite athletes.

Glastonbury

Glastonbury — a festival attended by almost 200,000 people in 2019, per the Telegraph — is, for now, still underway. "Glastonbury Festival thoroughly plans each year's event, and puts in place all necessary measures to protect the public and maximise safety," Glastonbury's head of event operations, Adrian Coombs, told Somerset Live.

The festival works closely with the NHS and Public Health England, and reviews its plans if circumstances change, he said, adding: "With this in mind and with our 2020 festival still 16 weeks away, we continue to plan and prepare for the event, whilst at the same time closely monitoring developments with the coronavirus situation."

Football matches

Soccrates Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The fate of the 2020 European Championships and Premier League season remains unknown. With Euro 2020 matches split between 12 countries, including the UK, this summer, fans are worried the whole thing could be called off. However, UEFA has said it will abide by individual countries' rules. "The sporting path will only be closed if the situation gets worse," UEFA vice president Michele Uva told Italian broadcaster RAI.

Similar fears exist with Premier League matches, as TalkSport reports. Although health secretary Matt Hancock told Good Morning Britain it's "not appropriate" to cancel matches "right now", The Sun states that some games could be played without fans inside the stadiums.

Hancock also told ITV if coronavirus were to become widespread in the UK, it would take "several weeks," meaning sports, film, and music fans shouldn't panic just yet.