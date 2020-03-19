Normally come June my group chats, social schedule, and life become dominated by Love Island. The goings on in the villa become the only thing I talk about. However, there's nothing normal about 2020 so far. In recent days, the government and health officials have advised that social distancing and no non-essential travel is the best way to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Faced with the prospect of being stuck at home for the foreseeable future, many reality fans may be wondering how will the coronavirus outbreak affect Love Island? Many people have had to cancel trips away, are starting to work from home, and have been advised to stay away from mass gatherings. Festivals and film releases have been canceled and if travel bans and self-isolation are still in place in the run up to the summer it suggests Love Island may not be able to go ahead.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected almost every aspect of day-to-day life. TV shows are cutting their live audiences, sporting events have been cancelled, and countries are closing their borders. This all throws Love Island summer 2020 into question. In a statement released on March 18 ITV’s CEO Carolyn McCall said, “this week has seen an escalation in the impact of the coronavirus with the Government ramping up measures and recommendations that are having profound implications for people and organisations across the UK. Whatever happens, we will continue to broadcast our six channels, which, between them, offer hundreds of hours of content every week for free and accessible to everyone in the UK.”

I reached out to a representative for Love Island to establish whether the show will be going ahead. They told me they aren't commenting on this at present but Kevin Lygo, ITV Director of Television explained later in the statement that ITV are having to adapt their programming in line with coronavirus guidelines. Ant and Dec won’t be having a live audience on Saturday Night Takeaway. While The Voice UK knockouts were pre-recorded and Britain’s Got Talent auditions are set to broadcast ITV are currently working on how they can air the live shows for each series.

It was announced after the Winter Love Island final that the series would be returning in summer 2020. Laura Whitmore was confirmed as the show's host and they were on the lookout for new islanders to head to the villa in Majorca. However, Spain declared a State of Emergency on March 14. The Spanish government has now ordered that hotels and short-stay accommodation must close by March 24. British travellers who are currently in Spain and who wish to return to the UK are advised to make travel plans to do so as soon as possible. As with many other things in the COVID-19 outbreak, it is not known how long these restrictions will be necessary.

Glastonbury’s big 50th anniversary celebration, Eurovision, and Radio 1’s Big Weekend are just a few of the events that have been cancelled due to the pandemic. In a statement the organisers of Glastonbury said, “we very much hope that the situation in the UK will have improved enormously by the end of June. But even if it has, we are no longer able to spend the next three months with thousands of crew here on the farm, helping us with the enormous job of building the infrastructure and attractions needed to welcome more than 200,000 people to a temporary city in these fields.”

There’s no news as to how Love Island will go ahead, if at all. However, as travel restrictions become tighter and people are increasingly being told to stay at home as much as they can this summer may be Love Island-less and I’m not sure how I’ll cope.