This summer has been kind of a big deal for Meghan Markle. She's joined the royal family, and now she's fast approaching another big event — her first birthday as a royal. The Duchess of Sussex will be turning 37 on Aug. 4, and I don't know about you — I'm pretty intrigued as to how Meghan Markle will be spending her birthday.

You'd probably expect a special day planned by husband Prince Harry, spent with close family, friends, and lots and lots of cake. Or something similar to how Prince George reportedly spent his fifth birthday — on the private island of Mustique in the Caribbean, according to Town & Country. Meghan won't have to go far if the heatwave decides to return, but it looks like she'll be attending something magical on her birthday instead.

The couple will actually be attending the wedding of close friends Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks, according to Hello! The Evening Standard reported in May that Harry would actually be serving as Best Man, and the date coinciding with Meghan's birthday was seemingly confirmed by royal photographer Tim Rooke on Twitter. "Unfortunately I will be missing the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks," Rooke tweeted, noting the Aug. 4 wedding date.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Harry getting the nod for Best Man duties isn't surprising, as according to Hello!, Harry and Charlie have been extremely close since attending "Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire as children." The magazine also claims that Charlie and his older brother Thomas van Straubenzee were ushers at Harry and Meghan's wedding, with The Times reporting that Charlie gave a speech during the reception, too. The van Straubenzee's are also adoringly close to the Cambridge family, with Thomas serving as godfather to Princess Charlotte.

Aug. 4 is truly going to be a wonderful day spent with family and friends, and what better way to celebrate a birthday than at a wedding? I mean, it's a day full of love, you've got lots of dancing and hilarity at the reception, and there's cake involved. What more could you want?

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For previous birthdays, Meghan has experienced some pretty special moments. Last year, Meghan spent her 36th birthday with Harry in Africa according to The Sun. While it's not known if the couple have been there together again since, they did recently attend the Sentebale Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, where they now famously shared an adorable kiss after Harry's team won the trophy. The cup was in aid of Harry's charity Sentebale, "which works with children and teenagers in Lesotho and Botswana who are coming to terms with being HIV positive, have AIDS of have lost their parents to the disease," Hello! reports.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan watched on in a stunning denim Carolina Herrera dress with Delfina Blaquier, the wife of Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras, who was playing alongside Harry in the game.

Nacho also gushed about Harry and Meghan after the game, telling reporters: "She watched the game with my wife which was wonderful because she could learn more about the game [...] They are very, very happy together."

There seems no doubt that happiness will continue to exude from the couple, and oh I'm here for it.