How You Feel About Going Home For The Holidays, Based On Your Zodiac Element

There's nothing like coming home for the holidays. It has the capacity to make you feel so many things. On the positive side, there's nostalgia, comfort, love, warmth. On the not-to-great side, the holidays can be super unpredictable. You need to negotiate so many ~family~ personalities at once, and old habits can easily get stirred up.

Water Signs

Cancer (June 21- July 22)

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Pisces (February 18- March 20)

The Water Signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — are all about feeling the feels. The dinner table small talk bores you, because you're all about getting to the deeper, more vulnerable matters. But you're always down to reminisce at a Friendsgiving, and leaf through some old family albums (nostalgia is your jam). At the same time, you're sensitive, and the world of being a functional adult can sometimes just feel like too much for you. Much like Elsa in Disney's Frozen 2, your psychic and empathic powers often make you feel like the larger world just doesn't get you. That's why, above all, you want your holiday time to be restful — all about taking solace from the outside world. It's all about some chenille turkey slippers, a robe, and your streaming queue. So slap on those comfy cozies and curl up with your one family member who really gets you. This is your time to chill, Water Sign.

Earth Signs

Capricorn (December 20 - January 20)

Taurus (April 20 - May 21)

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If anyone loves a chance to create a holiday spread, it's you, dear Earth Sign. If you're a stable Capricorn, a Taurus, or a Virgo, the Holidays are all about creating a festive place for you and the people around you to have a great time. Like Anna, you have a knack for taking care of the people around you. At the same time, logistical stuff is your jam. Best believe, you will be the one spearheading the holiday plans. If it's Thanksgiving, you're likely planning the entire meal and meticulously curating the seating chart. Let's be real — you've probably been working on your holiday gift list (including for yourself) for a few months now. The holidays are just when the shopping fun gets started. While you're grounded and loyal for all your friends, don't get it twisted when it comes to food. May the heavens help the person who gets between you and that final slice of pumpkin pie.

Air Signs

Gemini (May 21 -June 21)

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Aquarius (January 20 - February 17)

As an immutable Air Sign, you're all about keeping things fresh and interesting for the holidays. Like Olaf, you're outgoing, energetic, and always the life of the party. Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius all have this in common: They love adventure, and hate the old, expected, boring thing. Holiday traditions are great and all, but when it comes to your homecoming, you're all about creating new traditions and keeping things fresh. If you can feel a yawn coming on at the dinner table, you're likely to infuse some energy into the room by teaching everyone a new game. If you're meeting up with friends, you'll eschew the "couch and chill" ritual for something stimulating and fun, like hitting up a movie, or checking out a museum. As long as you can keep your constantly-firing mind active, you'll have a wonderful holiday.

Fire Signs

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Dynamic and passionate Fire Signs might love returning home for the holidays one moment, and groan over it the next. That's because Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius are optimistic, warm elements that love hard and get annoyed even harder. With that in mind, you might try to curb negativity by making sure you can control whatever situation you can. Tap into your go-getter like Elsa in Frozen 2, who is determined to save her home, no matter what the challenges may be. Because of your warm nature, you'll keep the conversation at the dinner table moving along at an always-interesting pace... because like the firey sun, your gravitational pull is real, honey. Because so many people are drawn in by you, making plans might be a bit difficult, as you flit from one family and friends engagement for another. You can't help if everyone wants to bask in your heat! But in the end, you're thankful for all the love you have. Also, that you're the most awesome thing since the peppermint mocha.

