Huda Beauty has given us some of the best in beauty this year, from her new perfume line to the epic New Nude palette, and all the lipsticks and cream eyeshadow sticks in-between. So it's no wonder beauty fans are impatiently awaiting 2019 to see what founder Huda Kattan does next — and it sounds as though a new Huda Beauty skincare line is going to be a big part of the plan.

Huda Kattan revealed in a recent interview with Instyle that she is going to be bringing out a line of skincare in 2019, and it sounds like it's going to be an exciting new step for the social media star:

“We have plans to launch a skin-care brand in 2019 — which is also independent of Huda Beauty with its own brand identity — which is a really exciting challenge for us,” she told the publication.

Despite this big reveal, Kattan is still keeping quiet on crucial details including when we can expect the collection to what will be included — although I have some ideas.

I'd love to see a double cleansing system from Huda, as well as an effective AHA formula and some great hydrating masks.

Kattan is an avid skincare fan who has talked about her routines and tips on her YouTube channel. Revealing she has suffered with cystic acne in the past, the makeup mogul offered a number of great skincare rules she follows, from double cleansing to applying orange juice topically on her face (yep, really). You can see the full video below.

Huda Beauty on YouTube

As well as skincare, Kattan has also branched away from makeup this year already with her fragrance line. The curated collection, named Kayali, was created alongside Kattan's sister Mona and is available to buy on Cult Beauty now.

Huda Beauty is best known for its amazing makeup, so to satisfy your Huda craving until the skincare arrives, take a look at my top five products below.

Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Shadows £22 Cult Beauty Huda Beauty's eyeshadow palettes are the stuff of legend, so it's only natural the brand has delved into the world of cream formulas. These double ended sticks offer both matte and metallic finishes in a great range of beautiful shades. Out 26 December (you can join the Cult Beauty waiting list now).

Huda Beauty Power Bullet Metallic Lipstick £18 Cult Beauty Huda Beauty's first foray into bullet lipsticks, these metallic beauties come in three shades (my favourite is the pink, named Cake Day). They're the perfect New Year's Eve lipstick choice as they're packed full of glitter and powerful pigment.

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation £32 Cult Beauty Coming in a great range of shades with differing undertones, Huda's full coverage foundation has the most incredible staying power. I'd recommend using a illuminating primer before applying with a damp beauty blender for a more lightweight feel.