Blush belongs on the cheekbones, liquid liners are traditionally used for perfecting a cat eye, and lipsticks are intended to enhance your pout. But the beauty sphere isn't always known for putting products where they typically belong. If that were the case, Huda Beauty's new primer inspired by Vagisil — yes, you read that correctly — probably wouldn't be a thing.

The days of using unconventional products and ingredients in place of actual beauty products are still in full swing. Tea bags have doubled as under eye de-puffers, baby powder has stood in as a dry shampoo substitute, and shot glasses have been used as instant lip plumpers. So, you'd think it couldn't get any weirder than that.

Hold onto your seats, though, because Huda Kattan, the beauty mogul behind the ever-popular Huda Beauty brand, recently used Vagisil as a makeup primer. The makeup maven known for intense smoky eyes, an otherworldly highlight, and a next level contour actually smeared the anti-itch cream used for soothing lady parts on her facade.

Although it was a total WTF moment, the odd hack led to the creation of her newest foundation primer, the Complexion Perfection Pre-Makeup Base.

Huda Beauty on YouTube

Having once tested out the strangest primer substitutes, Kattan found Vagisil was a worthy stand in for the gels and creams that traditionally go underneath foundation. The beauty guru tried it all, from lubricant to aftershave balm to Milk of Magnesia— and needless to say, this was one hell of an interesting experiment.

Of all the unconventional concoctions Kattan tried, Vagisil turned out to be a decent makeup primer. The guru commented that it felt it good as she swept it across her facade, having a creamy feel that glided on effortlessly. If there was ever any doubt that Vagisil would actually perfect her makeup application, the end of the video will take you by surprise.

It was a total shocker when Kattan's makeup application turned out flawless. Having kept her makeup in place all day beautifully, controlling shine and soothing her skin, the Vagisil was the clear winner of the experiment. The guru even mentioned that the side of her face where she applied the Vagisil felt the most hydrated.

Could it be that the anti-itch cream actually makes for a worthy base for we mere makeup mortals that aren't as skilled has Huda Kattan? Thanks to Huda Beauty's Complexion Perfection Pre-Makeup Base, fans are about to find out.

Complexion Perfection Pre-Makeup Base, $35, Sephora

The new primer includes Vagisil's key ingredient, dimethicone, a substance known for smoothing fine lines and evening out skin texture. Kattan also mentioned during her experiment that it's a great ingredient for oil control, proving why Vagisil worked so well for making her beauty look long lasting.

Kattan's latest beauty gem also features rosehip oil, rich in antioxidants that nourish the skin. Combined with dimethicone, this is the silky-smooth formula that's sure to minimize pores, blur fine lines, and keep your skin looking refreshed.

Even without applying any makeup, the primer can still make its way into your beauty routine. It doubles as a lightweight moisturizer, so feel free to use it on the days you can't be bothered to paint on a full face.

If Kattan's little experiment proved anything, it's that you really can't knock it until you try it. Had it not been for her slathering her facade in Vagisil, the beauty community wouldn't have the skin perfecter Huda Beauty is dishing out these days.

Rocking a face full of Vagisil probably wouldn't be ideal for all skin types, anyway, so it's a godsend that Kattan is now selling the next best thing.