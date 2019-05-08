Summer is approaching, which means beauty lovers are looking for their next fix of bronzer to achieve a sculpted look. Just in time for sunnier skies, Huda Beauty just launched its Tantour, a cross between a contour and a bronzer. A product that works overtime for a sculpted look makes a full beat routine that much quicker.

Huda Kattan, the founder of Huda Beauty, first announced news of the launch on the Huda Beauty Instagram page May 6. The beauty guru shared photos of the lineup that includes five cream-based Tantour Contour & Bronzer Cream pomades.

“I’m so excited to share our next product launch with you,” Kattan wrote in the caption, “TANTOUR, an all in ONE contour and bronzer. Sculpt your face, body, or whatever you want sculpted with our foolproof contouring bronzer!! It’s SO BLENDABLE, workout proof, sweat proof, & water resistant!”

Kattan futher explained on the Huda Beauty site that the formula is created to balance out any grayness found in contour products and mute the orange undertones in bronzers.

"My team and I worked on combining a balance of shadow and warmth for a luminous, matte glow that’s never dull," Kattan wrote in the post. "We made a formula that’s like a mix between a mousse and a cream: The result is Tantour, a luxurious cream-to-powder contour and bronzer cream designed to help you achieve effortless, naturally-sculpted features."

Although there are only five colors in the selection, the shade range goes deep, fam. The Tantour Contour & Bronzer Cream come in Fair, Light, Medium, Tan, and Rich.

Thankfully, beauty lovers won't have to wait very long to get their hands on these gems because they’re already available on the Huda Beauty website and Sephora.com for $30.

Here's every single Tantour in the lineup for a warm sun-kissed face,

Tantour In Rich

Tantour - Rich $30 Huda Beauty Buy at Huda Beauty

For the deep-shaded beauties, Huda Beauty offers makeup lovers the creamy mahogany-colored Tantour. According to the Sephora site, this Tantour is made for deep to rich skin with cool undertones.

Tantour In Tan

Tantour - Tan $30 Buy at Huda Beauty

The Tan shade is described as a deep cocoa color, making it perfect for deep tan complexions.

Tantour In Medium

Tantour - Medium $30 Huda Beauty Buy at Huda Beauty

The Medium Tantour is ideal for makeup gurus who fall into the medium and olive skin tone categories. This cream-to-powder finish is described on the Huda Beauty site as a neutral mocha.

Tantour In Light

Tantour - Light $30 Huda Beauty Buy at Huda Beauty

The Tantour in Light comes in a rich caramel shade that's ideal for light to medium skin tones.

Tantour In Fair

Tantour - Fair $30 Huda Beauty Buy at Huda Beauty

The fairest of them all is described as a neutral honey shade, and this Tantour is recommended for fair to light complexions.

Tantour Brush

Tantour Brush $28 Huda Beauty

Kattan didn't leave fans to use their fingers to apply the bronzer and contour combo, so she launched this dual-sided brush. Retailing for $28, the brush features synthetic bristles with the smaller end for more precision and the larger side to buff out larger sections of the face.

With all these sweat-proof bronzers to go around, there will be plenty of chiseled faces on the boardwalk this summer.