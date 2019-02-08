As a fitness enthusiast and a skin care-obsessed beauty editor, there is one important rule that I follow: I never wear makeup while working out. Ever. I know the power that makeup has to boost your confidence, even at the gym, and I definitely don't discourage my friends from wearing a full face of foundation on a run or a statement lip during a spin class. But in addition to the fact that I like to let my skin breathe while working out, I also am the sweatiest person I know, so there's really no point in even trying to swipe any sort of makeup on when it all ends up on a drippy towel. So when PUMA teamed up with Maybelline on a "high-performance makeup collection," I looked at it as a bit of a challenge. Could the products outlast my workouts?

The PUMA x Maybelline collection consists of 12 pieces that were designed with the "always-on, do-it-all lifestyle of Generation Z and millennials." The packaging is sleek and compact, so you can throw it in your purse or gym bag and can easily apply them at your desk or in an Uber. Above all, though, they are meant to last.

According to the brands, they were developed with the latest in long-wear technology and feature smudge-proof, long-wear formulations, which will be featured in the already beloved Super Stay Matte Ink lippies (in new limited-edition shades) and the new matte and metallic eye duo sticks. PUMA’s latest ambassador and longtime Maybelline spokesmodel Adriana Lima is the face of the campaign.

PUMA x Maybelline

But Adriana Lima, I am not. While she looks stunning in these PUMA x Maybelline advertisements with her metallic silver eye and a perfectly painted matte pout, I wasn't so sure the products would translate IRL on me. But I wouldn't know until I tried.

All the photos on the left were taken right after I applied the makeup, while the ones on the right were taken immediately after a workout

1. PUMA x Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Makeup Test

Before my workout

I am already a huge fan of Maybelline's Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick because it is the longest-lasting lippie I have ever tried. For this collaboration, they introduced a few limited-edition shades, including this very pink hue. I had high expectations for this product experiment and I was not disappointed. After an hour-long high intensity workout, my lipstick remained fully intact. It didn't budge at all, even after frequent swigs out of my water bottle.

2. PUMA x Maybelline Color + Gloss Face Duo Stick Test

Before my workout After my workout

I fell in love with this cheek + highlighter/gloss stick as soon as I tried it on. Sometimes, cheek stains can look too pink on me, but this shade really mimicked a natural rosy flush. The gloss side added a subtle dewy effect without making me look sweaty or shiny. (I also used the blush side as a lip stain, which I was obsessed with, but knew it wouldn't last the full workout.) I didn't think this product could endure an intensive 45-minute cardio session at the gym, but to my surprise, the cheek stain lasted pretty darn well. While I might abstain from wearing this during my next gym session, I will definitely be incorporating it into my normal makeup routine.

3. PUMA x Maybelline Matte + Metallic Eyeshadow Duo Stick Test

Before my workout After my workout

I've never successfully worn eye makeup during a workout since the sweat from my forehead typically travels down onto my eyelids and then into my eyeballs (an irritating and uncomfortable feeling when you're not wearing eyeliner or eyeshadow, and even worse when you are). But the Matte + Metallic Eyeshadow Duo Stick totally stayed in place during a very fast-paced two mile run. And you can't tell from this photo, but the metallic finish remained shimmery and did not get dull from the sweat.

4. PUMA x Maybelline Chrome Highlighter Test

Before my workout After my workout

This one totally surprised me. Although I didn't do a particularly sweaty workout on this day, I was still amazed that the Chrome Highlighter remained on my face! Though the pigments weren't as shimmery and shiny as they were when I first applied it, my cheeks still had a subtle sheen to it at the end of my spin class.

Verdict

As much as I loved running on the treadmill with perfectly rosy cheeks and doing jump squats with a pretty pink lip, I will probably continue to not wear makeup during my workouts. That said, I was seriously impressed with the long-lasting formulations from the Maybelline x PUMA collection and will definitely be incorporating the products into my routine, especially come summer when I will need all the help I can get to keep my makeup on during those especially hot and sweaty days.