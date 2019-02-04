Before the kickoff of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, rapper 21 Savage was arrested by ICE. The agency said that the Grammy-nominated rapper had overstayed a visa, which reportedly expired in July 2006, according to CNN. His attorney emphasized to CNN that they are trying to "clear up any misunderstandings." Bustle has reached out to ICE and 21 Savage for comment.

The rapper's attorney said they are working to secure his release. "We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with the authorities to clear up any misunderstandings," attorney Dina LaPolt told CNN. "Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in this country, especially in Atlanta, Georgia, and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy."

21 Savage — whose full name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph — entered the country in July 2005 as a minor from the United Kingdom, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. ICE spokesman Bryan Cox told the newspaper that Abraham-Joseph is an "unlawfully present United Kingdom national" and was arrested as a part of a "targeted operation" in Atlanta. The 26-year-old rapper has been put into "removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts," Cox added to the news outlet.

"Mr. Abraham-Joseph initially entered the U.S. legally in July 2005, but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa and he became unlawfully present in the U.S. when his visa expired in July 2006," Cox said in a statement to The Washington Post.

Abraham-Joseph is considered an Atlanta act, and frequently gave back to the area, including donating free school supplies to over 2,500 students in DeKalb County. "I might rap about a lot of stuff, but that’s just a reflection of what I’ve been through," Abraham-Joseph said at the event in August 2018, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "In real life, everything I do, I want to bring everybody together. I want to give back to the community, help the kids, get them uniforms, books, book bags, everything they need … just do better. That's where it starts, the kids."

In fact, the rapper performed in Atlanta at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Thursday to kick-off the massive football game, according to Atlanta magazine.

At this time, Abraham-Joseph is still in Georgia, according to ICE. "Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts," ICE told The Washington Post in a statement. "ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions."

Abraham-Joseph was also convicted of a felony drug charge in 2014, according to NBC News. It's unclear why his immigration status didn't come up during that investigation.

An ICE spokesperson allegedly told CNN's Nick Valencia that Abraham-Joseph came from the United Kingdom. "His whole public persona is false. He actually came to the U.S. from the U.K. as a teen and overstayed his visa," Valencia wrote in a tweet on Sunday.