Forget James Bond — it turns out that Idris Elba's most dashing role yet is that of a groom. On Friday, April 26, Elba and Sabrina Dhowre tied the knot in a lavish, romantic ceremony in Morocco, and everything about the wedding will solidify the idea that the actor is truly everyone's dream man.

According to British Vogue, which will feature photos of the newlyweds in their July issue, the celebrations kicked off on April 25, with a "colours of the Souk" themed rehearsal dinner the night before the wedding at the Amanjena. "There was a huge festive party with camels and fire dancers and dancing," a source told People about the over-the-top party the night before. For the ceremony, Elba and Dhowre were married in at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, where the bride wore an off-the-shoulder Vera Wang gown with a simple, elegant veil. Elba, ever the gentleman, wore a custom Ozwald Boateng tux, and beamed at his new wife as she made her way down the aisle.

After their vows, Dhowre changed into a sparkling, figure-hugging gown to dance the night away with Elba, which according to Vogue, was embellished with pearls and gemstones and "finished with couture lace." And the party didn't end with the reception, as the magazine reports that the newlyweds will treat guests to an "all-white" party on April 27, "which will emulate the atmosphere of a festival." In 2018, Elba teased the party vibe of the wedding, telling People, "It’s a special day, but we both have our own ideas. I want about 19 deejays. There have to be, C’mon!"

Elba and Dhowre met in 2016, while filming The Mountain Between Us in Canada with Kate Winslet. "Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special," he told People magazine in 2017 about meeting Dhowre while making the film. Though the actor normally keeps his love life on the down low, he stepped out with Dhowre for the first time at the Toronto International Film Festival, and their red carpet debut quickly made headlines.

"It definitely got noticed because I try to keep my personal life different," Elba told People. “I think it’s an interesting space, especially for her. She’d never done a red carpet before and I tend not to do that. It was nice actually." Despite preferring to stay out of the spotlight, Dhowre has gushed about the Turn Up Charlie star on Instagram, including a post in January where she referred to the actor as the "love of my life." Alongside a sweet photo kissing Elba, she wrote, "This past year has been one of the best years of my life. I’ve grown and seen so much I feel like a completely different person. Thank you baby for everything you’ve done for me."

The actor's proposal was also uncharacteristically public for him, as he popped the question in front of the cast and crew of his directorial debut, Yardie, at a screening in February 2018. Describing it as "was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever," to People, Elba revealed that the public proposal was a spur-of-the-moment decision. "It was a little spontaneous if I’m honest," he said. "I was at a cast and crew screening and among people I loved. We had all worked so hard for this project so I was like I’m doing it right now, here, today." The big moment made headlines after Instagram user @agentmarsden caught the romantic proposal on camera.

"She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy," Elba gushed to People about his model love shortly after the engagement. "She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think."

Clearly, the actor, director and DJ has met his match in Dhowre, and their romantic wedding was the perfect celebration of their love. And, most importantly, the music-obsessed groom got to throw the party of his dreams in Morocco, even if all 19 DJs weren't accounted for.