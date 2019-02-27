Being an international acting, directing, MCing, and DJing artist must be a fairly exhausting slog. Yet, Idris Elba makes it all look pretty chill. Alongside all of these things, remarkably, it looks like he still can't really believe how big of a star he has become. So much so that Idris Elba thought DJing at Prince Harry and Meghan was a joke. That's right when the royal couple asked him to DJ at their wedding Elba thought they were pulling his leg. Which I guess is fair enough because like, could you actually imagine how surreal that would be?

Speaking during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show to promote his upcoming Coachella performance in April, Elba couldn't hide how chuffed but also shocked he was to perform at the wedding of the year. As the Daily Mail reports, it seems that Harry is a bit of a fan of Elba's and after a few times sussing out his performance at various gigs, went on ahead and asked the London born actor and DJ to spin at his wedding.

"Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed and he was like, 'What are you doing on [May 19]?'I told him nothing and then he asked if I would DJ at his wedding... I was like is this a joke?"

Radar Radio on YouTube

Elba also explained that he has known Harry for quite some time, via Harry's dad, Prince Charles. "Harry and I have hung out a couple of times through his dad’s charity – The Prince’s Trust – which helped me out when I was a young actor," he told Degeneres.

So there you go, it was a shock to him. The shock however proved to be a nice kind of a shock and speaking to the Guardian he described the whole event as, "a beautiful experience, like all weddings are".

In the time since he has shown absolute pride in his performance at the royal wedding. He even went so far as name dropping it in his feature on Wiley's new track Boasty, rapping "man a big DJ ask Meghan and Harry".

Wiley on YouTube

Also no brag (on Elba's behalf) but like I said before, he is due to perform at Coachella which, for those who aren't in the know, is one of the biggest and best known music festivals in the world. In light of the festival's usually sunny weather, Degeneres kindly gifted Elba with a flowery head garland and matching thong which should provide both festival chic and lots of breathing room.

The event's official name is The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and it brings together some of the world's best known musical acts as well as visual artists together. It is held in April over two weekends in the California desert and is an absolute must for all of Hollywood.

The line-up for this year is lit as per, with the likes of Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Solange set to get everyone dancing their butts off.