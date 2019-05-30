The highly anticipated second season of Big Little Lies hasn’t even premiered yet, but the world already has its eyes set on Season 3. While we’re not sure yet if we’ll get to see Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern together on our screens again after this go-around, if Big Little Lies Season 3 might happen, Meryl Streep has a potential plot idea. In a recent interview, Streep, who joined the ladies for Season 2, seemed to know exactly who the Monterey Five would kill if they got the chance.

The ladies appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday, May 30, in what was promised to be the only interview that all six actors would do together. Toward the end of the sit-down, they were asked about the possibility of a third season, a question that no one wanted to answer. Witherspoon said to ask Liane Moriarty, the author of the original novel that the first season was based on, before Kidman finally made a declaration that could signal great news for fans.

“I would love it,” Kidman said. “I’ll go on the record and say I would love it.” Streep smirked and remarked that, if a third season were to happen, “I know who they’ll kill.” She didn’t reveal who she was talking about, but going by her coy expression, she may be referring to her own character, who is sure to cause some trouble in Monterey in Season 2.

Good Morning America on YouTube

Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother-in-law of Celeste (Kidman) who comes to Monterey looking for answers about the death of her son Perry (Alexander Skarsgård). The role was an intense one, which called for someone of Streep's talent and caliber. “When they set the bar high, we called Meryl,” Witherspoon told GMA, with Kidman adding, “We were so lucky because we dreamed big and it actually came to fruition.”

The iconic actor was motivated to join the ladies based on what she had watched on screen herself. “I entered this world from the outside, from an audience member,” she said. “I thought it was the most compelling TV that there was.”

During the interview, the ladies also shared some fun behind-the-scenes gossip from the set. According to them, Streep was the most punctual one getting to set, although they were all on time for the most part, while Witherspoon guiltily admitted to being on social media the most.

Good Morning America on YouTube

During her own appearance on GMA on Weds. May 29, Witherspoon recounted her "terrifying" first day back on set, as she had to work with the one and only Streep. “The first day of the second season, I had to work with Meryl Streep — on the first day! — which is so exciting but also completely terrifying, and I think I barely got out words,” Witherspoon said. “She was like, ‘It’s okay.’ I had to literally go into another room and go, ‘Calm down, she’s just a person, she’s just a human being.’”

She calmed her nerves quickly, and the rest of the experience was a joy, as it always is when working with Streep (not that we would know). "She’s so self-effacing and lovely and humble, but you just can’t help but think of every single movie you’ve ever seen her in as you’re staring at her beautiful, gorgeous face,” the actor and producer added.

If Streep is that good in the role, then it's likely fans will be clamoring for a Season 3 of Big Little Lies with the actor involved. So, hopefully the Monterey Five won't be in the mood for killing anytime soon.