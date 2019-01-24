If You Could Invite Anyone To Dinner, Who Would You Choose? 6 Authors Share Their Answers

Jane Austen: "Jane Austen decided to live this bonkers life of financial and personal instability as an artist (in a time when there was actually zero to no respect for women as artist) and an unmarried woman when she could have picked an easier path. I would call her 'Aunt Jane' and tell her what her works meant to me and how I've been reading her since I was 11."

Kitty Kirkpatrick: "As a mixed race girl myself, I was obsessed with finding other women like me further back in history. Kitty was born Noor un-Nissa in Hyderabad, India to a Hyderabadi noblewoman and the British Resident. When her British father died, she was shipped back to England, christened Katherine, and raised to be a good Victorian woman. I want to ask her what it was like to give up such a piece of herself without really any say or consent in the matter. I'd like to tell her that a future exists where such a choice doesn't always have to be made."

Josephine Baker: "Dancer. Activist. WWII French Resistance Spy. Cat mom to an actual cheetah. A black woman and an American who was born during the rising swell of Jim Crow, who was able to live as an entertainer and capitalize on her own identity, in an age of proud and virulent racism. She's the kind of woman who lived life on her own terms, and I will forever want to sit at the feet of such women."

Agnès Varda: "Oh, Varda. Her films got into my head so unwillingly. She was one of those formative filmmakers that I couldn't even tell you which film of hers it was that transformed me. I think she would be the perfect, biased observer of this dinner party. She would film it so I could see my arrangement through her own two eyes. Time, life, death, all suspended so that it might be immortalized into one of her films."

Khadijah: "I think this might be the Muslim woman's version of inviting Jesus to the dinner but I'm not sure that I care. I think I would like to simply sit in the presence of the Prophet Mohammed's first wife. Perhaps ask her what it took to run a mercantile business in the seventh century Arabia. Perhaps brag to her that I, too, proposed to my husband and tell her that I always wanted to follow in her example in this."

