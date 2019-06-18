For some people, snuggling on the couch beside your partner and holding each other is a sweet act of affection. But other folks don't like cuddling with their partner. You might not love the fact that your arm can fall asleep if someone else is laying on it. Maybe having someone else's body heat pressed up against you makes you sweaty. Or you could just not be a big fan of physical touch. Regardless of why you aren't jumping at the chance to be the big or little spoon, your reasons are totally valid and you don't have to feel guilty about not loving a cuddle. But if you're curious about why you might feel this way, an expert has a few thoughts.

"Some signs will be less interested in physical affection because of their element," Deniz Kilic, an astrologer and owner of Moonlight Astrology Boutique, tells Bustle. "For example, earth signs (Virgo, Capricorn, Taurus) will be more focused on tangible things, and less about connecting emotionally," she says. But this doesn't mean that a Virgo can't express affection or that a Taurus won't show their partner love. It just suggests that their love language looks a little different. Maybe they show their partner they love them by cooking their favorite pastry from scratch or getting them tickets to an amazing show.

If you don't like cuddling, you might be one of these four zodiac signs.

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong for Bustle While some people love nothing more than holding hands while they walk through the street or curling up close beside each other while watching a Netflix marathon, other people connect in different ways. If you're a Gemini, for example, you probably focus more on connecting mentally in your relationship. "Emotions are harder for them to register, therefore cuddling and physical affection won’t be something that comes naturally to them," she says. Instead of becoming the big spoon or little spoon, you might prefer doing puzzles with your partner or seeing who can come up with the silliest puns. There's still plenty of room for romance if you aren't a fan of cuddling.

2. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Just because you don't like to cuddle doesn't mean that you aren't affectionate with your partner. It could just mean that you express your love in different ways. "Virgos love pleasing their partners, however they’re not fond of cuddling or physical touch," Kilic says. "Being a practical earth sign, they’d much rather show their romantic side by being of service to you." Maybe you bond with your partner by surprising them and cleaning the kitchen or by taking them their favorite dinner when they're working late. Just because cuddling isn't high on your priority list doesn't mean you aren't loving.

3. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong for Bustle Some couples can never seem to agree on where to go for a date night, and so they end up going nowhere at all. This isn't the case for a Capricorn, who is happy to choose the spot and plan the perfect activities to spend alone time with their partner. As a Capricorn, you probably show affection and romance through structure and planning, Kilic says. If you plan a date, then that's your way of showing your romantic side. "[Capricorns are] one of the zodiac signs least likely to cuddle because it’s not very practical, and in a way, they’d prefer to use that time for work-related achievements," she says.