In any strong relationship, whether it's with a partner, a family member, or a friend, you'll probably be expected to speak up if you're feeling really sad, or to share your excitement if you just got some good news. But if you have trouble expressing your feelings, this kind of emotional intimacy might not come naturally, no matter how well you know the other person. While anyone can find it difficult to share their emotions, some zodiac signs are more likely to experience this issue, according to an astrology expert.

For some zodiac signs, being expressive comes totally naturally. Leos, for example, love the stage, Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. "This sign has no problem being super dramatic and wearing their heart on their sleeve," she says. "They also have no problem letting you know how they feel if you should upset them."

If this isn't the case for you, though, you might hesitate to share how you're feeling. Maybe you worry about how others will perceive you or you believe being vulnerable makes you more likely to get hurt. Or maybe you just have a hard time understanding what you're feeling in the first place. Whatever your reason is, here are the zodiac signs that are most likely to have trouble opening up, according to an astrology expert.

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong for Bustle For some people, a difficulty expressing emotions might be because they have trouble getting in touch with themselves. But that is definitely not the case if you're a Cancer. As this zodiac sign, you're probably highly aware of your feelings. The issue arises when you consider how other people might react to them. "Cancers are very sensitive and will retreat into their shell if they fear rejection or being misunderstood," Barretta says. "They usually wind up crying when they express their feelings since they feel things so deeply." Although it can be really difficult, try to share how you're feeling once you have some time to process it yourself. It can be really painful to hold a negative emotion in, and if you have someone you really trust in your life, they won't reject you just because you tell them about your emotions.

2. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Although some folks have no problem chatting away to anyone and everyone they cross paths with, others consider themselves intensely private, and couldn't imagine making a big deal about their emotions. "Virgos don't like public displays, and underneath their precise demeanor lies a very sensitive soul," Barretta says. They fear being judged as weak so they usually try to come off very cool and matter of fact." But, as a Virgo, even if you try to pretend that you never get upset, there will be days when you need some emotional support. If it's challenging for you to share your feelings in a public setting, try expressing them through writing. Send someone you trust a letter or an email that explains what's going on with you.

3. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong for Bustle "Scorpios are secretive and intense," Barretta says. "Here you find someone who would rather watch and observe the feelings of others rather than freely express their own." If you're a Scorpio, you might have issues trusting other people, which can make you seem detached and can make it difficult for you to express what you're feeling. If you're having a hard time opening up to someone in your life, start by asking them about how they've been feeling lately. Listening to them be vulnerable first might make you feel safer when it comes to sharing your own feelings.