If You Hold Grudges, You're Probably 1 Of These 4 Zodiac Signs
It's pretty common for people to find themselves with some lingering feelings of hurt if someone has wronged them. But if you hold grudges on a regular basis, you might feel like that is a habit you'd like to put behind you. While anyone can cling to feelings of anger or resentment, according to an astrology expert, certain zodiac signs are generally more likely to be grudge-holders.
An Aquarius is someone who probably doesn't cling to negativity for long. "This freedom-loving air sign can hold a grudge, but usually finds that it takes too much energy," Dr. Elisa Robyn, PhD, a prosperity astrologer and transitions expert with expertise in Jewish mysticism, tells Bustle. "This is a sign that does not feel comfortable with deep emotions, and grudges require an attachment to anger and resentment," she says. "The Aquarian might never forget, but they will always be willing to give a person a second chance. It is too tiring to be angry and does not serve any greater good."
But some signs, like Aries or Pisces, are probably more likely to keep feelings of resentment closer than others are. If this is something you experience, you might find yourself wanting to learn to leave negativity in the past, instead of dwelling on it regularly.
Here are the zodiac signs that are most likely to hold a grudge, according to an astrology expert.
1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)
As an Aries, you're probably someone who's very driven. "This fire sign is focused on their future and career and plans and wants and needs," Robyn says. Unlike someone else, who might have a more go-with-the-flow attitude toward accomplishing things, you might be likely to keep a grudge if someone gets in your way. "They remember everyone who ever crossed them or kept them from reaching a career goal," she says.
If this is something that you find yourself struggling with, make sure that you stand up for yourself in the moment if someone betrays your trust or prevents you from getting the recognition that you deserve. But after you attempt to deal with the issue with the person who you feel wronged you, do your best to move on. The less energy you spend being angry, the more energy you'll have to achieve your dreams.
2. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
While an Aries might get upset when someone gets in the way of their achievements, a Scorpio probably has a deeper emotional reaction. "This water sign feels emotions at a deeper level than any other sign," Robyn says. "They remember every betrayal in great deal." But as a Scorpio, you're not likely to just wallow in your disappointment. This zodiac sign is known for seeking revenge when they feel that they've been wronged, she says.
As a Scorpio, there's no need to pretend that your negative emotions don't exist. But addressing them in a healthy way might help you let go of grudges so that you don't have to carry that negativity with you. Talk about how you're feeling to a trusted friend or mental health professional so that you can feel more at peace about the situation.
3. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Is there someone that you're deeply angry at, regardless of the fact that it's been so long since the incident with them occurred that you can't actually remember what happened? That's pretty typical for a Capricorn. "This earth sign will remember every fight and insult they ever experienced, and might actually love retelling the story many times," Robyn says. "They can hold a grudge long past the time they clearly remember what exactly happened."
If you find yourself in this habit of holding grudges, even when you don't remember why, try to pick up journaling about these experiences. If you have your own writing to look back on, it might remind you that the situation wasn't quite as terrible as you remembered, and that the grudge isn't worth holding onto.
4. Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
"This water sign saves hurts and wounds and perceived insults like knickknacks, and reviews them with equal regularity," Robyn says. "They are unwilling to ask for what they need and are angry when their needs are not met by other people." As a Pisces, you might be someone who has trouble vocalizing your feelings or needs, but you want the people around you to recognize how you're feeling anyway.
It's definitely reasonable to expect your loved ones to check in with you if they notice that you aren't feeling your usual self, but if you'd like to work on not holding grudges, it can be helpful to express to them how you'd like to be treated when you're hurting. While it might be hard for you to express in a moment of pain, telling someone you trust what you need when you feel safe and calm can be a good option. Explain what words or actions feel comforting to you when you're having a hard time, and they'll probably remember that next time they recognize that you aren't in a great place.
If you find that you're holding onto grudges, it might help to recognize that it's actually kind to yourself to leave them behind you. While you aren't obligated to forgive someone who's hurt you, you might feel more at peace if you try to focus your attention on your current, loving relationships, rather than ones from the past.