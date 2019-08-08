It's pretty common for people to find themselves with some lingering feelings of hurt if someone has wronged them. But if you hold grudges on a regular basis, you might feel like that is a habit you'd like to put behind you. While anyone can cling to feelings of anger or resentment, according to an astrology expert, certain zodiac signs are generally more likely to be grudge-holders.

An Aquarius is someone who probably doesn't cling to negativity for long. "This freedom-loving air sign can hold a grudge, but usually finds that it takes too much energy," Dr. Elisa Robyn, PhD, a prosperity astrologer and transitions expert with expertise in Jewish mysticism, tells Bustle. "This is a sign that does not feel comfortable with deep emotions, and grudges require an attachment to anger and resentment," she says. "The Aquarian might never forget, but they will always be willing to give a person a second chance. It is too tiring to be angry and does not serve any greater good."

But some signs, like Aries or Pisces, are probably more likely to keep feelings of resentment closer than others are. If this is something you experience, you might find yourself wanting to learn to leave negativity in the past, instead of dwelling on it regularly.

Here are the zodiac signs that are most likely to hold a grudge, according to an astrology expert.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle As an Aries, you're probably someone who's very driven. "This fire sign is focused on their future and career and plans and wants and needs," Robyn says. Unlike someone else, who might have a more go-with-the-flow attitude toward accomplishing things, you might be likely to keep a grudge if someone gets in your way. "They remember everyone who ever crossed them or kept them from reaching a career goal," she says. If this is something that you find yourself struggling with, make sure that you stand up for yourself in the moment if someone betrays your trust or prevents you from getting the recognition that you deserve. But after you attempt to deal with the issue with the person who you feel wronged you, do your best to move on. The less energy you spend being angry, the more energy you'll have to achieve your dreams.

2. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) While an Aries might get upset when someone gets in the way of their achievements, a Scorpio probably has a deeper emotional reaction. "This water sign feels emotions at a deeper level than any other sign," Robyn says. "They remember every betrayal in great deal." But as a Scorpio, you're not likely to just wallow in your disappointment. This zodiac sign is known for seeking revenge when they feel that they've been wronged, she says. As a Scorpio, there's no need to pretend that your negative emotions don't exist. But addressing them in a healthy way might help you let go of grudges so that you don't have to carry that negativity with you. Talk about how you're feeling to a trusted friend or mental health professional so that you can feel more at peace about the situation.

3. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong for Bustle Is there someone that you're deeply angry at, regardless of the fact that it's been so long since the incident with them occurred that you can't actually remember what happened? That's pretty typical for a Capricorn. "This earth sign will remember every fight and insult they ever experienced, and might actually love retelling the story many times," Robyn says. "They can hold a grudge long past the time they clearly remember what exactly happened." If you find yourself in this habit of holding grudges, even when you don't remember why, try to pick up journaling about these experiences. If you have your own writing to look back on, it might remind you that the situation wasn't quite as terrible as you remembered, and that the grudge isn't worth holding onto.