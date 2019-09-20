Marriage isn't for everyone. Some will try and realize that it's not as fulfilling as they thought it would be, while others just know that staying single is the right choice for them. Many different factors go into whether a lasting marriage is meant for you. If you go by astrology, some zodiac signs may be more likely to have happy, lasting marriages than others.

"In general, marriage and commitment are related to the elements of each sign," Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com, tells Bustle. For instance, Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) and Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn), tend to do better when they're in a committed and long-term partnership due to their need for emotional connection and stability.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) and Fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius), are more likely to have short-term and casual relationships. According to Montúfar, this is due to their endless curiosity and need for freedom.

Other things like your zodiac sign's ruling planet or its modality can also play a role in determing whether you're interested in marriage and likely to make one last. So here are the zodiac signs most likely to have lasting marriages, according to astrologers.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is ruled by Venus, the goddess of love. Naturally, they love the idea of love and marriage. "Out of all the Earth signs, Taurus is the most inclined to commit and stay in a long-term relationship," Montúfar says. In general, Taurus likes to take their time before getting into a relationship. They're all about security and stability, so they'll want to make sure they're investing in the right person before they give it their all. But once they're with you, their fixed nature will make them stay for good. "Taureans understand the importance of building something of value, and they are not afraid to put in the work to get there no matter how long it takes," Montúfar says. "For them, strong and steady wins the race."

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancer is ruled by the Moon and values the emotional connections they have with their friends and family. As Jennifer Lakshmi Dove, a trained astrologer and certified Martha Beck life coach, tells Bustle, "People born under the sign of Cancer are gentle, kind, and nurturing. They long to create a home with their partner and to live out the dream of having a life together." Cancer will do their best to make their partners feel loved and cared for. When a Cancer feels emotionally safe and secure in their relationship, they'll never leave.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Unlike Aries, who tend to fall hard and fast and leave just as quickly, or Sagittarius, who value their freedom more than anyone else, Leo is the Fire sign that's more likely to want marriage. "Leo people can be so loyal," Dove says. "Leo is ruled by the Sun and has a royal energy. When a Leo chooses you, it’s long-term or not at all." They're not really interested in dating multiple people at once. When they have their eyes set on someone in particular, they're the only one they want. If you can make them feel appreciated for who they are, you can have a happy, long-lasting relationship.

4. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) "The signs that are more interested in marriage and commitment tend to be the signs that focus on growth through building partnerships," astrologer Elisa Robyn, PhD, tells Bustle. Capricorns never shy away from hard work. They're practical Earth signs who place a lot of importance on their sense of stability and security. According to Robyn, they tend to be a bit traditional and old fashioned. "They believe in building a life together and will walk through fire to protect those they love," she says. "If they love someone, they want to be in a committed relationship. Marry one and they will probably stay forever."