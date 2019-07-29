Some people don't necessarily want to legally bind themselves to one partner for the rest of their lives. Instead, they'd rather opt for an open relationship or a friends with benefits arrangement. But some zodiac signs want to get married, according to experts. While marriage can look different for every couple, a deep and lasting commitment is what certain signs tend to look for.

"Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) and earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) are the most relationship-oriented signs of the zodiac," Narayana Montufar, senior astrology at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, tells Bustle. "Emotional and sensitive, water signs tend to function better when they belong to a committed partnership in which they feel nurtured," she says.

But for others, the choice to commit through marriage is just as much about security as it is about emotions. For the more practical earth signs, one main reason that they want to get married is often to build a solid foundation and a reliable life. "These folks know the value of the finer things in life and appreciate having someone by their side to enjoy them with," Montufar says.

If you're someone who really wants to get married, you might be one of these zodiac signs, according to experts.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong for Bustle While you can certainly have a comitted partnership without being married, the legal nature of signing that marriage certificate is something that a Taurus might want, both for the tax cuts and the pretty permanent nature of the union. "Comfort and financial security are of extreme importance for the sign of the bull, and marriage is the perfect vehicle for that," Montufar says. As a Taurus, you aren't likely to want to date a number of different people, but probably prefer to find your person and then keep them around as long as possible. Your "strong and steady" nature also probably makes getting married feel like a good option for you.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Some people thrive on the excitement of going out to restaurants or clubs for the chance to meet new potential partners, but Cancers tend to be less excited in the game of the chase. Instead, they probably want to build a family with their partner, and then spend their free time with their loved ones. "As the homebody of the zodiac, one of the main priorities for this traditional sign is to have a family to nurture and take care of," Montufar says. As a Cancer, this satisfies your desire to take care of others, but also helps you feel safe and secure in return.

3. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong for Bustle "No-nonsense Scorpio wants a deep and fully committed connection in which they can fully merge and become one with their loved one," Montufar says. Such a strong commitment can be present in a non-married partnership, but the premise of marriage often makes this easier to obtain, she says. If you're a Scorpio, you probably aren't satisfied with a relationship in which both partners are very independent and spend much of their time apart. Instead, you crave an incredibly passionate connection with your partner. "This emotional and intense sign needs that deep bond to feel fulfilled and alive," Montufar says.