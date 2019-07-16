Some people dream of meeting the love of their life, getting into a committed relationship with them, and then growing old together. But you might be someone who's instead better suited to certain types of unconventional relationships, based on your zodiac sign. For you, that might mean preferring open relationships, pursuing polyamorous relationships, or something else entirely. Some personality types might value sticking with one person less than having the freedom and independence to explore new partners on a regular basis.

A Capricorn, who's ruled by Saturn, the planet of tradition, for example, is not likely to want an untraditional relationship, Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. Instead, they probably want to follow a more traditional pattern and timeline without leaving room for multiple partners or sex with people outside the relationship. "Capricorn wants to preserve the essence of experiencing and having a traditional relationship from dating to marriage to celebrating a golden anniversary together," she says. "They honor traditions and are in a sense like wolves who mate for life." A Capricorn is someone who's likely to commit to a long-term relationship and will work hard to keep it strong and repair any weak points.

Here are the signs that are most likely to have untraditional relationships, according to an astrologer.

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong for Bustle "Gemini, unlike Cancer and Capricorn, seem to go the more non-traditional route when it comes to relationships," Barretta says. "They are inquisitive and freely strike up conversations with others and can get so caught up in a conversation that they forget they had to meet their partner for dinner or return their call." As a Gemini, you're probably very social and have plenty of friends, some of whom you might be attracted to. You aren't the type to be joined at the hip to one partner at all times, but might be interested in pursuing multiple friends-with-benefits situations.

2. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Some people love always being able to have someone by your side when you're in a relationship, but this probably isn't true for a Sagittarius, who truly loves their freedom. "This sign may do well in the beginning throws of a relationship," Barretta says, but after you have made it past the early stages of infatuation in your relationship, you might be ready to find someone new. A Sagittarius can also tend to have a wandering eye and feel that sexual activity outside of their primary relationship isn't a big deal, so this might be someone who's open to polyamory.

3. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong for Bustle "Aquarius will alway march to the beat of their own drummer," Barretta says. "They are natural-born politicians who will tell you what you want to hear and they go on and do what they want to do and this of course, doesn't always fare well in fostering a relationship." If you're an Aquarius, you probably tend to get bored when a relationship becomes too predictable, she says. This could mean that you have trouble staying interested in a long-term relationship or that traditional monogamy doesn't necessarily appeal to you. You might be someone who instead prefers having an open relationship with your primary partner.