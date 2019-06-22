If Your Partner Needs A Lot Of Emotional Support, They're Probably 1 Of These 4 Zodiac Signs

If your partner is dealing with the loss of a loved one or a mental health problem, they're likely going to need you to be there to listen. But some people need a lot of emotional support from their partners on a regular basis — not just when a crisis arises. Whether that means listening while they vent about their friendship problems or giving advice on how to handle a difficult situation at work, you're the person they look to for help.

For some people, having space in a relationship is necessary. For example, Sagittarius typically prefers relationships to be all fun and adventure and are notorious for leaving at the first sign of possessive behavior, Joanne Madeline Moore, an astrologer, creator of Boho Astro, and author of Love and Sex Signs, tells Bustle. "If you cramp their freedom-loving style then they will happily head for the hills, without a backward glance," she says. But the opposite is true for others, who need the support of their partner on a regular basis. For a Cancer or a Libra, being emotionally intimate with their partner is crucial, and space isn't all that important.

Here are the zodiac signs that are most likely to need emotional support from their partners, according to experts.

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Cancer is known as one of the most emotional and sensitive signs in the zodiac and for good reason," Julia Kelley, an astrologer and certified yoga teacher, tells Bustle. "The sign Cancer is ruled by the moon, and just as the moon goes through 'phases,' so do Cancers," she says. If you're in a relationship with a Cancer, know that they probably need to feel protected and nurtured, so sharing their thoughts and feelings with you is important to them. But this doesn't mean that they're a selfish partner. "They also crave to take care of others as this is a part of how they add value to the world," Kelley says. "Cancers seek a deeply connective and emotionally open partner."

2. Leo (July 23 - August 22) Leos might have a reputation for having a lot of pride. But this doesn't mean that they can do it all on their own. In fact, Leos tend to need a partner who supports them 100%. "A Leo prefers someone who doesn't mind putting their own needs on the back burner," Lisa Barretta, astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. "They do best with partners who are willing to be their number one fan and cater to their emotional needs," she says.

3. Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong for Bustle For some people, a romantic partner provides love and companionship, while they tend to lean on their friends for emotional support. "The sign Libra is represented by the scales, which stands for balance, harmony, and equality," Kelley says. "Libras understand the world around them by seeing both sides of everything." So in a relationship, they generally try to find their "other half" in order to understand themselves better, she says. This means that they generally want their partner to fulfill many roles in their life. "In a romantic relationship they expect their partner to be supportive in all domains: mentally, creatively, and especially emotionally," Kelley says.