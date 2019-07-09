Some folks seem to find their future partners on a dating app or by agreeing to go on a first date. You, on the other hand, might be someone who tends to find things happening more naturally after falling in love with your best friend. For some zodiac signs, the friend zone pretty much doesn't exist, according to astrology experts. In fact, you might be someone who's really well suited to finding your soulmate in a bestie, instead of in someone you're immediately considering as a romantic partner.

While it's pretty common to call your partner your best friend, not every sign is likely to fall in love with their BFF. For example, if you're a Scorpio, you're the sign that's least likely to fall for your bestie, due to your intense nature, Jan Yuhas, MA, MFT, CPC, a zodiac expert, licensed family and marriage therapist, and co-founder of Entwined Lifestyle, tells Bustle. "They are either all in or out from the moment they meet their match," she says. "They take their relationships very seriously and will go from A to Z overnight in their partnership." Your way of approaching love can sometimes be controlling or obsessive, which may be too intense for your best friend to deal with on a romantic level.

Here are the zodiac signs that are most likely to fall in love with their best friend, according to experts.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle If you're an Aries, your best friend might be just the one to make a perfect romantic soulmate, Amy Zerner, an astrologer and co-author of Astrology for Wellness, tells Bustle. This is especially true if your BFF is an Aquarius, she says. When these two signs get together, they form strong mutual admiration for each other. While this doesn't always mean that you have to fall in love in a romantic sense, the two of you are set up to be a really great match. "This pair makes for both good friends and romantic partnership," she says.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) As a Gemini, you probably love going out all the time and enjoying the party life. This can sometimes cause a problem with partners who aren't so eager to spend their evenings at a bar or a concert. That's why falling in love with your best friend can be the perfect situation. If they're your go-to person for a fun night out, then they're already on board with this way to spend your time, which is a huge plus when it comes to romantic compatibility. "If [Geminis] can find a best friend to do this with that doesn’t impede on their freedom, then they can ideally form a relationship with this person," Yuhas says.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong for Bustle Partners can sometimes run into conflict when they don't have the same ideas about how to spend their time. Some folks, for example, have trouble making spur-of-the-moment decisions, and would rather stick to a routine than shake things up on the regular. As a Sagittarius, though, this probably isn't you at all. "Sagittarius is all about catching last-minute flights and enjoying adventures that life throws at them," Yuhas says. This means that the bestie who you always turn to for an impromptu vacay can turn out to be the one you fall for. The two of you can explore the world without worrying about leaving your partners waiting at home, because you'll be there together.