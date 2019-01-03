Unlimited refills on fountain soda? Thank you. Unlimited refills on coffee? Keep it coming. Unlimited refills on buttermilk pancakes? Please, never stop this blissful loop of breakfast! Yes, you can now get unlimited refills of pancakes at IHOP. It's a thing and if I've gone missing, it's because I've moved into a booth at this dining paradise.

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And now the most important meal of the day doesn't have to end. Breakfast becomes ~extra~ — in the most appreciated way — when short stacks become one long, elaborated full stack. How do you bring pancakes upon pancakes into your life? When you order any classic breakfast combo you'll receive unlimited refills of buttermilk pancakes.

Currently on the IHOP menu there are 8 combos to choose from. If you like T-bone steak with your eggs, you'll now also be able to enjoy fluffy pancakes alongside your protein. If you're more of a scrambled egg whites and fruit kind of morning person, you can enjoy revolving buttermilk pancakes on the side. The Breakfast Sampler, aptly named Split Decision Breakfast consisting of all the things, 2 x 2 x 2, Sirloin Tips & Eggs, Smokehouse Combo, and Quick 2 Egg Breakfast will now all be accentuated with never ending pancakes. Breakfast combo prices vary from $8.99 to $15.99.

If you expect to be overwhelmed by the volume of pancakes and imagine yourself sitting between columns of buttermilk pancakes, just breathe. IHOP will space out the rate in which you receive these fluffy breakfast cakes. With the order of a breakfast combo, you'll receive 2 buttermilk pancakes at a time. You shouldn't expect to be overwhelmed, only completely satisfied. These forever pancakes are only limited to buttermilk.

If you're not really ~feeling~ any of the combos but want to get in on the never ending pancake party, Chewboom.com reports that, "fans can also enjoy a full stack of never-ending Buttermilk pancakes for $4.99 at participating locations." It should be noted, however, that prices may vary based upon your location. If your blood is made of syrup and prefer to have your eggs in your pancake, consider this the breakfast option of your dreams.

Already on your way to your nearest restaurant? Slide into an IHOP booth in your breakfast best. In Mar. 2018, the breakfast palace dropped its own line of apparel. Appropriately titled PancakeWear, the merch line dropped a holiday collection and an online store in Dec. 2018. You'll be able to pick up everything from t-shirts to tote bags to wear to breakfast and to celebrate pancakes everyday of the week. The Coffee Mug Christmas Sweater is akin to a cool a vintage find you would wear year round.

Also in Mar. 2018, IHOP announced the IHOP International Passport Challenge in celebration of its 60th anniversary. The reward? Free IHOP for a year. Pancakes, 365 days. In the event that you did not win the competition, you can now wipe away your woe with unlimited buttermilk pancakes. With the latest option to the IHOP menu, we're all winners in a way.