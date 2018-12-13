Do you have a deep and abiding love of pancakes? Would you like to wear your pancake-y little heart on your sleeve in the most literal way possible? Excellent news: IHOP’s merch line, PancakeWear, just launched a full online store — and the offerings include the PancakeWear holiday collection of your syrup-scented dreams. Pancake T-shirts! Pancake sweaters! Pancake ONESIES! Truly, it is the most wonderful time of the year.

IHOP originally launched PancakeWear as a limited-edition line back in March of 2018. At the time, the line consisted of just a few pieces of loungewear; part of IHOP’s 60 Days Of Giving campaign, they were sold on eBay, with part of the proceeds benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Now, though, the line has expanded and take up some online real estate independent of eBay. With the help of branded merch company BAMKO, who also count Dunkin’, In and Out, and Birchbox among their clients, IHOP opened up their dedicated PancakeWear store online on Dec. 11.

“There's a universal, deeply-rooted love for pancakes – and that was really the inspiration for a line of IHOP clothing and accessories that celebrate the best food ever,” Stephanie Peterson, Executive Director of Communications, said of the shop and merch line in a press release. “We have so many fans who are just as passionate about pancakes as we are, and PancakeWear was created specifically with them in mind. Each piece in the collection – like cozy sweaters featuring 'snowing pancakes' and boldfaced trucker hats – was designed to show off your individual style, bring a smile to your face, and start a conversation.”

And PancakeWear certainly does seem poised to accomplish those goals. From t-shirts to tote bags, the line features a little something for everyone, with an extra emphasis on the winter holiday season.=. What’s more, select items in the collection still help out a good cause, too: Like the original loungewear line, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of all onesies and lounge pants benefit health and wellness charities that focus on children (and yes, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals are included again; IHOP has been a longtime supporter).

Here are some highlights from the PancakeWear collection — although be warned: You may feel compelled to go on a shopping spree after viewing them:

1. Coffee Mug Christmas Sweater

Coffee Mug Christmas Sweater $65 Shop PancakeWear I actually don’t think this one necessarily has to be a CHRISTMAS sweater — there’s nothing particularly Christmassy about it — but it DOES fill the “ugly holiday sweater” niche pretty well, if that’s your thing.

2. Have A Nice Day Baseball Tee

3. Be The Pancake Shopper Tote

4. Retro Sign Tee

5. Pancakes Sweatshirt

Pancakes Sweatshirt $35 Shop PancakeWear This is my favorite item in the collection. This is the one I saw and felt a deep and immediate need to acquire. This is the sweatshirt I would like to spend the rest of my life in. This is what I will be wearing the day I die. Scatter my ashes at IHOP.

6. Have A Nice Day Tee

7. IHOP Enamel Pins

Collectible Enamel Pin Set $12 Shop PancakeWear Prefer to declare your IHOP allegiance in a subtler way? Pin on of these to your lapel. Heck, pin the whole set there. Three may be a crowd, but nothing goes together quite as well as pancakes, syrup, and coffee.

8. Pancakes Socks

Pancakes Socks $15 Shop PancakeWear Or, keep your love of pancakes downright sneaky with these socks. No one will know you’re wearing pancakes except you yourself. Shhhh. Keep it secret. Keep it safe.

9. PANCAKES ONESIE

Adult One Piece $38 Shop PancakeWear Not to be outdone by Taco Bell, IHOP has unleashed its own adult-sized onesie on the world. LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE, IHOP.

10. Pancakes Christmas Sweater

11. Pancakes Trucker Cap

12. Burger Enamel Pin

Check out the full PancakeWear collection here. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a breakfast-for-dinner menu to plan.