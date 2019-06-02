The fight to protect reproductive rights has taken center stage in American politics, but this week, one state moved to ensure such care remains accessible. Illinois' Reproductive Health Act will protect abortion access within its borders, and on Friday, the state's legislature voted to send the bill to the governor's desk. Once there, it's expected to be signed into law, Vox reports.

“Illinois is making history, because our state will now be the most progressive in the nation for reproductive healthcare," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement, per the Chicago Tribune. "In Illinois, we trust women to make the most personal and fundamental decisions of their lives — and now, that will be the law of the land, even as it’s under threat in other states."

The law, per the Tribune, dubs abortion access a "fundamental right," and repeals the Illinois Abortion Law of 1975, as well as the Illinois' Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act. Although sections of the 1975 law were deemed unconstitutional, per the Tribune, the law has remained in existence, regardless. Among other things, the law required spousal consent before undergoing abortion procedures, and also dictated criminal procedures for doctors who performed illegal abortions, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

On Friday, the state's senate approved the measure after a 34-20 vote, per HuffPost. The vote fell along party lines, with Democrats voting to move the bill forward.

More to come...