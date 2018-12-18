In The Bustle Booth With Lea Michele

When celebrities hang out with Bustle writers, we want to give them the chance to leave their mark. Literally. So we hand them a pen, a piece of paper, a few questions, and ask them to get creative. The rest is up to them. This time, singer Lea Michele is leaving her mark in the Bustle Booth.

Lea Michele is getting in the holiday spirit. We went to see her perform in Bryant Park in New York City for an event that can only be described as peak festive: She sang holiday classics smack dab in the middle of the ice rink, surrounded by life-size presents and backup from the NYC Gay Men’s Choir. Presented by Old Navy, the holiday stunt alerted the masses to their promotion with Lyft: Buy online, pick up in store with a free ride from Lyft — truly gift-shopping goals.

We caught up with Lea afterwards to ask about what she loves about the holiday season. The Glee and Scream Queens alum, now on tour with fellow singer/actor Darren Criss, did not shy away from putting her stake in the ground on her holiday favorites. See below for her picks and an original, highly relatable hand-drawn holiday beverage sketch (hint: she likes it cold with three olives!).