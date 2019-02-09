Earlier this week, a state in western India finally prohibited the practice of requiring newly-married women to prove their virginity following months of protest. On Wednesday, the Indian state of Maharashtra banned virginity tests for new brides, and announced that the tests will be considered a form of sexual assault moving forward.

According to The Indian Express, a group of young activists from Maharashtra's once-nomadic Kanjarbhat community have maintained a Whatsapp group called "Stop the V-Ritual" in their efforts to protest their community's allegedly mandated virginity tests. The Times of India reported that virginity tests for newly-married women are allegedly still customary in the Kanjarbhat and multiple other communities in the region.

The "Stop the V-Ritual" group first garnered national attention in India in November 2017, when one of the group's members — 21-year-old Siddhant Dashrath Indrekar — filed a police complaint against their community's caste panchayat, or jury of elders. In the months after Indrekar filed the complaint, members of the group reported attacks either on themselves or on their vehicles.

The practice of requiring a woman to undergo a virginity test is hundreds of years old in certain Indian communities. In the Kanjarbhat community — which originated in the North Indian state of Rajasthan — a new bride is allegedly expected to bleed when she and her husband consummate their marriage, in order to prove her virginity. If she does not, her family may be expected to a pay a fine, VICE reported, and her new husband may demand an additional fee.

After numerous efforts by young activists to draw attention to this issue, the Maharashtra government is cracking down on the practice, with officials announcing this week that forcing a woman to undergo a virginity test will soon be "a punishable offense."

More to come...