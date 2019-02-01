The 2020 election is already looking to be a spectacle, and it's only just the beginning. On Jan. 29, Iowa Democrats asked Cardi B to speak at a reception in May and it looks like she's considering it. After Polk County's Democratic Organization, Polk Co. Democrats, shared the suggestion in a tweet, the female rapper took to Twitter to ask her fans for their input, writing, "Should I?"

A year ago, you may not have expected Cardi B to get involved in politics ahead of the 2020 election. But in the last month, the musical icon has become increasingly vocal with her politics, and in December she went viral after she posted an Instagram on Jan. 16 condemning the government shutdown.

The Instagram story read in part, via Vox, “Like, our country is a hellhole right now, all for a f*cking wall. And we really need to take this serious.”

Cardi B continued,

Now, I don’t want to hear y’all motherf*ckers talking about oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days. Yeah, bitch, for health care. So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you bitches could go check your p*ssy in the gynecologist with no motherf*cking problem.

Ever since that post, Cardi B has maintained her involvement in the nation's partisan battle — and it looks like she's considering an increasingly vocal role in the coming months.

The invitation occurred when Polk Co. Democrats tweeted,

Cardi B asked her fans soon after if they thought it was a good idea. Since then, she hasn't given any public indication if she plans to accept the invitation, though her fans certainly seem to like the idea: her tweet has been liked over 156,000 times within 24 hours of its posting.

According to NBC News, Polk County's Democratic Organization is the largest in Iowa, which is known to be an incredibly important state for presidential candidates, due to the Iowa caucuses. The network further reports that Cardi B is already scheduled to perform in Des Moines on May 3, which is likely why the Polk County Democratic Organization wants to capitalize on her visit.

Iowan Democrats aren't the only ones looking for more political fire from Cardi B in the coming year; Stephen Colbert also asked the performer to give the Democratic rebuttal to the State of the Union on Feb. 5. Colbert tweeted on Jan. 23, "I am starting a petition for the Democrats to let @ iamcardib give the rebuttal to the SOTU. Sign it by retweeting this!"

The tweet was retweeted over 70,000 times. Cardi B then posted a screenshot of the request to Instagram, writing, "😂😂😂🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️why not ...I get straight to the point .Government shutdown over 🎉🎉🎉🎉"

Of course, Cardi B will not be giving the rebuttal; Democrat Stacey Abrams will. As for a quick Cardi B stump speech in Iowa — that's still up in the air.