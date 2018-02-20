Arie Luyendyk, Jr., aka the Bachelor, is winding down his season. We started off with like 30 women named Lauren, and now there are only four left — and only one of them is named Lauren. Arie has some big decisions to make in the show’s upcoming episodes, and really, fans just want to know if he followed his heart. Are Arie and his winner still together after The Bachelor? It’s the million-dollar question of the moment in Bachelor Nation.

Viewers first met Arie on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, and the very same viewers have loved him since Emily smashed his heart into a million itty bitty little pieces on the very same season. Calling him the new Bachelor was giving Arie a second chance at love (because I guess it has not gone so well for him IRL in the past five years), and Arie is ready. He wants to fall in love. He told Bekah M. that he wanted a wife so many times that Bekah probably thought that the only word Arie knew was “wife.” Arie has said in multiple interviews, including on an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, that he did indeed fall in love on the show.

The catch? Arie said he fell in love with two different women. That’s right — he pulls a Ben Higgins. Arie told E! News, "I did fall in love with two people, so it's going to be hard to watch that back, just because yeah, it's difficult. I think I am the type of person that I don't fall in love very easily, so for me to fall in love with two people, it was hard for me." He continued, “It's really easy to fall in love in this environment because it lends to it. But for The Bachelor, for myself, you really have to think about how is life going to be outside of the show? And that's really something that guides your decision-making."

Arie’s whole “I-fell-in-love-with-two-people” bit could be wreaking havoc on his new relationship, though. The same thing happened with Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins. Ben also told JoJo Fletcher that he loved her when they were on The Bachelor together, and on Ben and Lauren’s Freeform spinoff, Ben And Lauren: Happily Ever After, a lot of the couple’s conflict came from the fact that Lauren wanted to move on from her fiancé telling another woman he loved her and the constant barrage of questions and press about it wouldn’t let it happen. Eventually, Lauren and Ben broke up. The fact that Arie fell in love with two women could be damaging to his end-game relationship, too, if he’s not careful.

Arie’s no fool — his social media game is pretty tight, and he just keeps saying over and over again that he’s “very happy” or some similar nonsense, which makes me think that Arie and his winner aren’t together. Methinks the man doth protest too much, hm? Then again, Arie is a fairly boring, easy-to-read guy, so he could just be staying as quiet as possible so that he doesn’t ruin the surprise of who wins (and ruin the ratings, too). I mean, not that Arie has to post anything specific on Instagram, but the guy only posts photos of himself.

There is one thing, though, that has caught my eye, as well as the eye of many a Bachelor fan in the past few weeks. And note, this might be a spoiler for The Bachelor — so you’ve been warned.

Right before Christmas, both Becca K. and Arie posted Instagram stories... and they look like they were taken in the very same backyard. This was after filming had wrapped, so it could mean that Arie picked Becca and was dumb with social media. Or it could mean nothing, and Arie was just in a backyard with a similar-looking pool. If it is confirmation of whom he chose, it means that Arie and his love are still together.

But, who knows? Arie could pull a Jason Mesnick and change his mind post-show. After all, he did fall in love with two people. Maybe he initally picked the wrong one?

Still, getting information about The Bachelor is like getting blood from a stone, so there’s really only one way to find out if Arie has ridden off into the sunset with his winner — and that’s to watch the show live.