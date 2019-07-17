Summer is in full swing and a certain supermodel just lightened her hair to suit the hot and humid season. Bella Hadid has blonde hair now and it's the lightest and brightest she has EVER been. The usually brunette Bella now looks exactly like her older sister and fellow model Gigi, who is known for her long and luxurious golden mane.

Hadid shared a few shots of her newly buttery blonde hair on her Instagram story on July 16. Her locks fell in loose, textured waves around her face. She also rocked red nails while nuzzling an adorable horse. She captioned one of the shots "Best day," with a handful of heart emojis and tagged fashion magazine V. The tag would seem to suggest that she was on a photo shoot for the publication. The model didn't reveal any further information about her new 'do hue nor did she post additional images of this particular look on her feed as of press time.

While it's not 100% clear if Hadid's blonde hair is real or if the shade is a temporary swap designed for a gig or an editorial spread, the color is truly perfect for summer. It may inspire you to book an appointment with your salon to copy her look and go lighter.

Here's Hadid loving life as a bright blonde. If you didn't know it was Bella, you may have just assumed it was Gigi. That's how much she looks like her sister with this shade and shaggy, flowing style. From this vantage point, Hadid's blonde strands appear to be very, very real. Fans will simply have to wait and see what's truly up with her ever-evolving and newly-blonde hair.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This image of the sisters side-by-side really highlights how much Bella resembles her big sis Gigi when she has blonde curls. While Bella Hadid is perhaps best recognized for her chestnut brown strands, which she usually wears in a stick straight, shiny, and center-parted style in her personal life, the model has been going progressively lighter with her locks in 2019. The younger Hadid is actually a natural blonde, a fact she reminded her millions of followers about earlier this year when she posted an image of her noticeably lighter, golden brown strands. Hadid captioned a March photo by writing, "Back to dirty blonde, back to my roots." Followers were quick to comment that Hadid looked like another supermodel — Gisele Bundchen — when she debuted the lighter locks.

Hadid also posed for a selfie with famous fashion photographer Mert Alas when she went back to dirty blonde. Thanks to the natural light, her hair had an almost strawberry blonde cast, which you can see above.

It has clearly been a year of hair changes for Bella Hadid. In addition to experimenting with various shades of brown and blonde, she also rocked bangs. In February 2019, Hadid opted for eyebrow-skimming and face-framing fringe while appearing at an event for Michael Kors.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She swept the rest of her strands into a high ponytail. The wispy bangs looked like clip-ins and Hadid returned to her signature and center-parted look soon after.

Light or dark, brown or blond, bangs or bangs-less, in real life or simply for a modeling gig, Hadid has kept her adoring public guessing when it comes to her coif in 2019. It'll leave you anticipating which look she will crush next.