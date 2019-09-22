She didn't attend either night of the two-part Creative Arts Emmys which took place on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15, so it should come as no surprise that Beyoncé may not attend the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22. Homecoming, her groundbreaking Netflix film that documented the production of her record-breaking Coachella performance was nominated in six Creative Arts categories and did not win any awards. Since she wasn't in attendance for the announcement of her own categories, per The Hollywood Reporter, it's possible that she foregoes the big show on Sunday night.

Homecoming was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded); Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Non-Fiction or Reality Programming; Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special; Outstanding Music Direction; Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. Beyoncé herself was a nominee in four of those categories, excluding the costumes and production design categories.

To the Beyhive's disappointment on Twitter, the documentary didn't win in any of of the categories it was nominated, losing out to RuPaul's Drag Race for best costumes, Springsteen on Broadway for best directing for a variety special, and Hannah Gadsby: Nanette for best writing for a variety special. Fans were most surprised that Homecoming was beat out in the best variety special category by James Corden's Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live.

"All that work, the sheer excellence and the cultural impact, and you're going to give the Emmy to a GoPro on a dashboard," @Swanktified on Twitter wrote. Ben Hagarty, a camera operator for Homecoming, even took to Twitter to express discontent for the announcement. "I held a heavy ass camera and walked backwards keeping these 3 legends in frame while [a peer] held a carabiner on my pants to guide me..." he wrote. "Oh and I did it going down a set of stairs."

Unfortunately, the Homecoming Emmy snubs weren't the first for the artist. According to THR, Beyoncé's visual album Lemonade was nominated in the 2016 Creative Arts categories of Outstanding Variety Special and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. She reportedly did not attend that ceremony either, nor did the album win its nominations. THR also reported that her HBO special On the Run Tour: Beyoncé and Jay-Z was nominated in 2015 and lost.

Shortly after the 2019 Creative Arts awards were announced, ABC's Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift was released. The documentary follows her travels through Africa, her collaboration with many artists she met there, and the production of her album The Gift, which was inspired by the continent and her remake of The Lion King. The movie release was announced on Sunday, Sept. 17 a day before its debut on Monday, Sept. 18.

As most people know, Beyoncé remains a very private person, so her official Emmy's night plans are unknown. However, photos of her celebrating JAY-Z's mother's birthday in New York surfaced on Saturday night. According to the Television Academy, the awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles at Microsoft Theater at 8 p.m. ET. Bey may have excluded the event from her weekend plans.