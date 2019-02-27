It's time to break open your eight dollarest wine and celebrate the fact that Jake Peralta and the rest of Brooklyn's 99th precinct will be back. NBC has renewed Brooklyn Nine-Nine for Season 7, according to TVLine. It'll be the second season to air on NBC after the network picked up the series, which was cancelled by Fox last year. It seems Brooklyn Nine-Nine is now officially Must-See TV thanks to the diehard fans who've been watching it all along.

The comedy starring Andy Samberg will return for the 2019-2020 TV season and NBC couldn't be more excited about it. “It’s been one of our great joys as a network to give Brooklyn Nine-Nine a second life,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC, said in a joint statement to TVLine.

The co-presidents then thanked the creators of the series. “Cheers to Dan Goor, Mike Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner," they wrote, "and our amazing cast and crew who each week turn New York’s finest into New York’s funniest.”

They'll get even more time to show fans the funny when it returns. As of now, it's unclear how many episodes Brooklyn Nine-Nine's seventh season will get. The current season, which premiered last month, will be 18 episodes long. It should be no surprise though that fans were thrilled about this news and were quick to find gifs that would fully express their excitement.

A Twitter fan named @RLeneee wrote that " @ nbcbrooklyn99 being renewed for a 7th season is the good news I didn’t know I needed today," adding, "I’m not crying, you’re crying."

Though, it might have been their gif of choice that really said it all. It's a wigged out Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) saying, "You still have so much left to accomplish!"

Others seemed to agree that Brooklyn Nine-Nine is still in its prime. Another fan named @Veronica_Bennet tweeted that following the news of B99's renewal "suddenly the World is a brighter place. We stan a show that want[s] to erase toxic masculinity and to give representation to everyone!!!!"

The best tweet, though, might have been from the official Brooklyn Nine-Nine Twitter account, which shared the moment in which the cast realized they were coming back for another season. They were told of the good news during a table read, which resulted in Samberg excitedly throwing up his arms and Terry Crews, a.k.a. Terry Jeffords or "scary Terry," showing off his happy dance.

