Don't lose hope just yet, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans: The show may not be ending after all. After Fox announced Thursday it wouldn't be renewing the series for a sixth season — and a subsequent outcry from viewers — a number of other outlets expressed interest in picking it up, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine may find a new home on another network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show follows the exploits of a cop in the NYPD's 99th precinct, played by Andy Samberg, who despite his goofiness, is really good at his job. And producers have reportedly received phone calls from Hulu, Netflix, NBC, and TBS. Hulu previously picked up former Fox show The Mindy Project after its cancellation, and Netflix did the same with Insatiable, which was originally a pilot for The CW. While there's no definite answer as to which network might be the one to save the show — which also stars Andre Braughter, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller — Hulu already has a deal to stream past seasons and TBS bought cable syndication rights to the comedy in December, according to Deadline.

Outside interest in bringing the show back for another season may be due in part to the major uproar from the devoted fanbase. When news of its cancellation broke, viewers, including stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Seth Meyers, took to Twitter to voice their disappointment at the decision and urged the network to bring the show back.

Fan @frasiercrane23 wrote, "Obviously #brooklyn99 needs to be picked up by hulu....or netflix....or literally any other network. Fox made a huge mistake! Bring back the NINE-NINE!!" and @LacyMB tweeted, "FOX cancelled#Brooklyn99 and surprise everybody 2018 is the Bad Place."

Many fans also celebrated the diversity that the show brought to TV, and the subject matter its storylines tackled. "#Brooklyn99 has been cancelled and here's a quick reminder that this broad comedy had TWO queer characters of color on its roster and people invited them into their homes via TV every week and that's amazing," wrote @matthewrodriguez. Meanwhile, @fvmero also said, "brooklyn 99 got cancelled. it was one of the only shows that was able to address serious issues such as homophobia/racism and racial profiling with tones of humour without being problematic. this was such a special show. idk what to say. please tweet #renewb99 and #saveb99."

The show's cast and crew also tweeted their gratitude to fans of the Golden Globe-winning show for their support over the past five seasons.

On Twitter, Fumero, who plays Amy Santiago, wrote,

"I am still processing... don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE!"

Her co-star Lo Truglio also tweeted, "I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years. I’m so very lucky, so deeply thankful to have been part of a show that has brought so much joy to so many. NINE-NINE!" while co-creator Dan Goor said, "Wow. Thank you all for this incredible outpouring of support. #brooklyn99 fans are the best fans in the world. It means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show."

Despite widespread devastation, the outpouring enthusiasm and love for the show has caught the attention of other networks, and just might save it. While there's still no official confirmation, it's likely that fans won't have to say goodbye to Brooklyn Nine-Nine just yet.