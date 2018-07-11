While performing during his 24K Magic world tour, fans in Glasgow, Scotland got a lot more than they bargained for from Bruno Mars and his talented band of Hooligans, Tuesday, July 10. Entertainment Tonight reported, as well as quite a few fan accounts on Twitter, that while closing out his 2014 hit tune "Uptown Funk" Bruno Mars was forced to stop performing because of a stage fire — leading plenty of those obsessed with the Hawaiian crooner to wonder if is Bruno Mars OK.

Let's just say when you combine the hotness of Mars' musical catalogue and banging choreography, you're bound to light up the venue — literally. Well, that and when throwing amazing effects, such as fireworks, into the mix it's like a recipe for flames to take over. According to the reports, Mars and his band were able to safely evacuate the stage, and without a scratch. As for the fire, emergency personnel at the venue knocked out the smoke and flames immediately following, and Mars was able to resume the show shortly after.

Not only was Mars and his crew unharmed by the fire, but the singer/songwriter was able to use the incident to rework the Billboard charttopping hit on the spot. Yes, Bruno Mars wrote and performed a new song about the fire upon stepping foot back on stage, and to the musings of another one of his 24K Magic hits, "Calling All My Lovelies."

In a live video, courtesy of concert attendee and fan Amber Zoe, Mars can be heard hilariously singing, "We burnt the stage down in Glasgow." In addition to his cheeky one liner about the incident, it's also being reported — per Entertainment Tonight — that Mars threw in another appropriate ad-lib, saying, "Better call the fire department when the Hooligans get on stage!" And the fans, of course, couldn't get enough of it.

What a way to close out the European leg of his world tour, huh? Mars heads back to the United States Aug. 3 for his Lollapalooza performance, and then will be kicking off the American leg of his tour on Sept. 7 in Denver. And after all of the excitement following the entertainer overseas, you can bet that fans will be hoping that he brings that same energy with him while performing in the U.S. — but, without the actual fires, of course.

If you thought the clips from Mars' European leg were amazing, just wait until you see what the artist has in store for his American fans. So far it's been announced that "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B will be joining Mars as he travels throughout the U.S. And seeing as this will likely mark the Bronx native's first major gig post-partum, you can bet that Cardi B will be bringing her A-game as well.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The two social media besties together, and fans are in for quite a treat. There's no telling what Mars and Cardi B will have up their sleeves, but if their '90s themed 2018 Grammys performance counts as a nod to what fans can expect from the experience, it's safe to assume that it's going to be fun and magical.

It's so nice knowing that Mars was able to bounce back from Tuesday's unfortunate event, and more importantly, that no one, including those in attendance were hurt. And the professionalism it took for Mars to be able to, not only, resume his performance, but to joke about the experience in the moment is seriously unmatched. Goes to show that anything is possible when Bruno Mars and the Hooligans hit the stage. And if you're lucky enough, you may even get a nice little tune out of it.

Video courtesy @iamamberzoe