Putting permanent ink on your body in honor of someone else’s name is easily one of the biggest tattoo decisions. But in tribute to her "bae," Cardi B got an ‘Offset’ tattoo against every tattoo rule. Plus, she put the new artwork in a very Cardi-esque place.

The Hustlers star isn’t new to the art of tattoos. In fact, fans who have seen the rapper in any set of shorts, bodysuits, or slit dresses have seen the rapper often don her unforgettably huge peacock tattoo that sits on the front of her right thigh. However, Cardi’s got a new tattoo (well, new to the public eye anyways) on the back of her left thigh, and ‘Offset’ marks the spot in big bold cursive lettering.

One-third of the Migos, Offset posted a photo to Instagram July 21 of a snapshot of himself and Cardi during a video chat call where she lifted up her leg, displaying the tattoo on screen. Captioning the photo “CANT WAIT TO GET HOME” following with tongue emojis, the rapper was evidently more than excited to go home to his rapper wife.

While there’s no artist tagged in the photo to credit the artwork, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Offset wasn’t far away when the design was etched into Cardi’s skin.

Cardi may have taken the leap into a tribute tattoo, but her husband Offset is the one who got her name tattooed on himself first. As Cosmo pointed out, Cardi's name is also written in ink on Offset's neck underneath a black and white sketch of Buttercup from the Powerpuff Girls.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although no one has said for sure whether or not the tattoo is real, Offset is not the first name to be bestowed on this queen B's bod. In addition to her husband's name, Cardi also has her sister Hennessy's name written on her arm, and she even has a small "Belkalis" tattoo on wrist to pay tribute to, well, herself. That's one way to self love.

While Cardi hasn't shared a photo of her latest tattoo to her Instagram, it's still more proof to her (and Offset) fans that she doesn't take family values lightly. Throughout the multiple posts that Cardi's featured on her Instagram, they often star her husband and daughter.

The rap couple just finished celebrating their daughter Kulture's first birthday, offering up adorable photos of their birthday girl. Not to mention, Cardi also spoiled the one-year-old with grandiose gifts such as a $100,000 diamond necklace that baby Kulture probably won't remember among all her other luxe gifts. The rapper also wrote and recorded a meaningful song for her daughter while Kulture was still just a bun in the oven.

Whether there are giant tattoos being designed in honor of her husband, or expensive necklaces and written songs being gifted to her young daughter, Cardi B knows how to make people feel special in the sweetest ways. For this spitfire rapper, when it comes to the best gift-giving, family always comes first.