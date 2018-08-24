Brown hair, don't care! Chloe Grace Moretz has brown hair and it's a totally drastic change for the actor and always stylish star. But it's not what you think. She didn't post a selfie of freshly dyed or shorn locks because she was tired of being blonde IRL and impulsively made a change. Rather, her hair transformation was for a film role.

Moretz shared the film poster for her new film Suspiria, in which she portrays Patricia, on her official Instagram. It's a remake of the classic horror movie, BTW.

In the image, CGM is rocking a charcoal-colored coat, a brown turtleneck, and equally dark strands that skim her shoulders. Her locks are slightly wavy, layered, and bedhead-y — it's as though she just came in from the rain. It's a gloriousy messy 'do.

Moretz also rocks long, lash-grazing bangs in the shot. Overall, it's a chocolatey shade and she looks totally different.

That's because the public is so used to seeing her with golden follicles. She always has such shiny, bright blonde hair. So to witness Moretz with mysterious and somewhat drab locks is jarring.

However, the shade does spotlight her creamy skin and her deep, expressive eyes! She is surrounded by dark hair and clothing in the poster and captioned the shot "Darkness binds the gifted" in reference to her character.

That made you do a double take, didn't it? If you didn't know it was Chloe Grace Moretz, you might not known it was Chloe Grace Moretz. She was hiding in plain sight with her brunette 'do. Even her fans didn't recognize her at first and said so in the Insta comments.

It's almost as though her hair functions as her character's protective curtain. But more importantly, these brooding images should certainly inspire you to want to see the film, which drops at the multiplex this fall.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Long and almost-platinum blonde hair is a CGM signature. But know this. Long. Short. Dark. Light. The talented and beautiful actor can pull off any coif.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While her shade usually remains the same or in the same color family, she has experimented with length. Like so. This long lob was ace.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This honey-highlighted, voluminous, and deeply side-parted style looked absolutely amazing on her.

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moretz loves her a side part.

Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She has opted for somewhat darker follicles in the past. But the Suspiria poster is the darkest Moretz has gone in recent times.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here's another look at a time when CGM went brunette.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moretz faked bangs with this side-swept style. It was a totally mod, sweetly '60s presentation — from her updo to her outfit. She has always been so freakin' stylish.

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You won't likely see paparazzi shots of Moretz hitting up Starbucks or L.A. eateries or hotspots rocking a shock of dark brown hair anytime soon. While she can pull off any cut or color, her brunette strands were the result of a role. Still, it's always super fun to watch celebs change their looks and locks.