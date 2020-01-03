He's one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry today and one of the minds behind some of your favourite shows including Sherlock and, more recently, Dracula. So I guess a lot of single fans out there might well be wondering, is Mark Gatiss married?

Well, I'm very sorry to disappoint, but don't even try it as Gatiss is married to fellow actor Ian Hallard. The pair entered into a civil partnership in 2008 and, following the legalisation of gay marriage in the UK, they decided to get married in 2018. Speaking on the Attitude podcast at the time, Gatiss joked: "We're upgrading next year for our, f*cking hell, 10th anniversary. It's only because the seating is better and we get free white wine." However on a more serious note, he added, "I mean, we were doing it for the anniversary because we can. But it's equality isn't it?"

Speaking to the Guardian back in 2017, the pair revealed that they actually met online, which is super normal now but back when they did it in 2000. So much so that they actually kept it a secret for a while. "There was a genuine stigma in those days," Gatiss told the newspaper, "which has completely vanished now. We didn’t tell our families — I said we’d met at a party or something like that, because it was still a bit odd."

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hallard works as an actor and the couple have also worked on scripts together (including one for Doctor Who). And, according to the Guardian, Hallard is the unofficial script editor on all of Gatiss' work. So I guess we have him to thank in part for the BBC's latest hit show Dracula. And if he had anything at all to do with Sister Agatha, we are eternally grateful.