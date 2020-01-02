The BBC's new dramatisation of Dracula was so attention grabbing that it's completely understandable if you managed to miss a few easter eggs hidden in the first episode. One in particular has people super excited, so we need to know once and for all: will Sherlock Holmes appear in Dracula? Polish my pipe and dust off my dear stalker, I'm about to investigate the hell out of this.

Like any good detective, I have gone straight the source and contacted a BBC press rep who said, "I'm afraid I'm unable to help with that — you'd have to ask Sister Agatha herself."

OK so Agatha isn't taking phone calls right now (she's a fictional character and things weren't looking too good for her the last time she appeared on screen).

So, let's look at the other clues we have. There may or may not have been a bit of a clue as to the potential appearance of one of the world's most beloved detectives in the series' premiere.

In episode one, Sister Agatha was chatting to Jonathan Harker about how she made the connection between him and his personal life, specifically discovering his fiancée Mina. According to the Radio Times, she mentions a man she knows in London who helped her along the way.

"Having established your identity, it was not difficult to trace you back to England and find your worried fiancé." Adding, "I have a detective acquaintance in London."

This obviously sent fans into overdrive on Twitter with many seeing this as a direct hint towards Sherlock Holmes coming into contact with the vampire-hunting nun and maybe even Dracula himself.

Let's back up and look at what we know.

According to Time, Dubliner Bram Stoker's Dracula was first published in 1897. And, according to History.com, Arthur Conan Doyle began publishing The Adventures Of Sherlock Holmes in magazines back in 1887. The first book was released in 1892. I mean, I'm no expert but it is absolutely possible that both universes could cross over. Not only were they based around the same time, but Dracula is thirsty AF to move over to old Blighty for a fresh start. Even better, the Telegraph reports that Stoker and Doyle were actually pals. So surely they'd both give such a crossover their blessing.

The BBC's latest version of Holmes' adventures, Sherlock, was co-created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss who are also the minds behind this latest Dracula. So there's no doubt that if any collab does actually happen, it's in very safe hands.

Watch episode two of Dracula on BBC One on Jan. 2 at 9 p.m.