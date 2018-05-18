With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding now right around the corner, new details surrounding the nuptials seem to emerge daily. While it's more than certain that the entertainment for the ceremony is going to be a huge production, many have been wondering if Elton John will perform at the royal wedding on May 19.

Although there's been no official statement about Elton John making an appearance at the wedding, the "Rocket Man" singer has reportedly canceled performances on days that would seemingly clear his schedule for Harry and Markle's big day, according to People. A statement on John’s website reveals that two dates were changed due to a “scheduling conflict,” the publication reported.

Despite rescheduling a portion of his final tour, Entertainment Weekly recently indicated that John would neither fully confirm nor deny his attendance at the ceremony during a March 29 BBCRadio2 interview. Initially joking that he could “could just roll down there,” EW shared that the legendary entertainer later revealed, “I can’t, because we haven’t had the invitation yet.” In response to questions about his participation in the wedding festivities, the legendary singer also joked, telling BBCRadio2: “Oh probably, yeah, and Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar," he said. “I mean, the Spice Girls, no one’s going to beat them off the stage, are they? I mean they’re just huge.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chatter surrounding a Spice Girls performance at the royal wedding was ignited when Mel B. appeared on the daytime talk show The Real back in February, revealing that all five Spice Girls would be in attendance at the ceremony. During the chat, she also hinted that they might be performing at the reception, but was careful not to give too much away.

The Real Daytime on YouTube

It was also was reported by Entertainment Tonight that Ed Sheeran was asked to perform "a few songs" on that day. Although that news — just as the rumors surrounding performances by Elton John and the Spice Girls — has yet to be confirmed.

As for acts that have actually been announced for the big event, Esquire reported that 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Maso, Karen Gibson, and The Kingdom Choir (an orchestra which is comprised of musicians from the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra, and the Philharmonia) will be showcasing their talents for Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials.

Among other details about the wedding that have been revealed to the public, Kensington Palace also shared that the music for the wedding ceremony would be under the direction of James Vivian. Vivian, who serves as the musical director for St. George's Chapel will guide a selection of choral groups, soloists, and musicians, according to the Palace's official Twitter.

While news surrounding most of the major performances for the big day still remain scarce, it seems that Elton John's presence is almost a guarantee, given the widely-known fact that he was good friends with Harry’s late mother Princess Diana. The 71-year-old singer famously performed a revised rendition of his song “Candle in the Wind” at Diana's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 6, 1997.

EltonStuff on YouTube

In addition to being a close friend of Diana's, it seems that John has also maintained a good rapport with Prince Harry over the years. In a interview on ITV’s Lorraine in January, John revealed that he could sense that His Royal Highness was in love. He explained,

“Well, I spent some time with him in Sicily last summer, and I could tell that he was totally in love. He didn’t really discuss much personally, but he said ‘I’m in love,’ and I thought, good for you.”

Joining forces on social causes, John and Harry have paired up to bring awareness to HIV/AIDS — a cause that was also very special to the late Princess.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Elton John's participation in the festivities still remains unconfirmed, royal wedding enthusiasts can rest assured that the event's entertainment is going to be top-notch.