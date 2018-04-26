Major spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War. After years of anticipation, Avengers: Infinity War is finally here — and, well, it's a lot. With so many heroes coming together to fight Thanos and his minions, it's no surprise that Marvel's latest movie is filled to the brim with action scenes and chaotic plotlines. But nothing compares to the ending of the film, which is so shocking and upsetting that audiences probably won't be able to think of anything else until Avengers 4 arrives in May 2019. Because seriously, is everyone who dies at the end of Infinity War really dead?!

Well, the answer to that is yes and no. When Thanos gets that final infinity stone, snaps his fingers, and causes half the world's population to disintegrate in order to "restore balance" to the universe, it does cause many of the Avengers to die. We see characters like Peter Parker, Doctor Strange, Drax, Falcon, Mantis, Black Panther, Groot, Scarlet Witch, Peter Quill, and more disappear, their bodies turning to dust as their peers watch on in total horror. Many of the deaths are genuinely heartbreaking, like when a young, terrified Spider-Man asks Tony Stark what's going on, right before he dies. If you cried during these scenes (and maybe are still crying), know that you're definitely not alone.

But don't keep on sobbing forever, because it's very likely that all those tragic Avenger deaths aren't permanent. Although the plot of Avengers 4 isn't yet known, there are many theories that it'll involve time travel, and as such will lead to Thanos' actions being reversed and all of dead being brought back to life. This possibility seems even more likely now that we've seen the post-credits scene of Infinity War, where Nick Fury, before disintegrating, manages to send a message on a pager to Captain Marvel that seems like a distress call. Considering that Captain Marvel is a hero from the '90s, it looks like time travel will have to be involved for her to have any type of role in saving the planet during either the next Avengers movie or her upcoming standalone film.

So while it's not known for sure that all those painful deaths will be reversed in the next movie, it's looking very promising that they will be. Yes, that means you can dry your tears and let out a big sigh of relief, because the Avengers are probably not gone for good, and they'll all make a big, happy return at some point in Avengers 4. Well, most of them at least; it's unfortunately possible that not every major character who died in Infinity War will be able to come back. Loki and Gamora, for instance, might both actually be dead for real, because their deaths weren't caused by Thanos' finger-snapping at the end of the movie. Yes, he was the one responsible for killing them, but those deaths happened before his universe-balancing act, not because of it.

If Loki and Gamora are both actually dead, it'll be a major loss for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and movie fans everywhere. Both characters have been huge parts of the MCU for years now, and not having them in Avengers 4 or any future movies will definitely be upsetting. But hopefully, even if that's the case, we won't have to mourn all those other characters, too. There's only so much loss a Marvel fan can take, and we all could use the return of our favorite heroes pronto. Avengers 4 and Captain Marvel, we're counting on you to save the day and bring the Avengers back ASAP.