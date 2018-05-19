The big moment is around the corner. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally getting married on Saturday, May 19. While the soon-to-be newlyweds' guest list includes everyone from family to famous friends, there are a few unexpected names. Is Prince Harry friends with his exes? Well, at least two of them were spotted arriving at the royal ceremony early on Saturday: Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.

As you may recall, Davy and Prince Harry dated on and off for six years, according to The Sun. The U.K. publication also referred to her as his "first love" after they met in 2004. Meanwhile, Bonas and Davy dated from 2012 to 2014, per the Washington Post.

While it may sound strange that they're attending an ex's wedding to someone else, it just goes to show the good terms they're all on, and that's never a bad thing. Plus, it's not unprecedented — even his brother, Prince William, had ex-girlfriends attend his wedding back in 2011, according to The Daily Mail.

Still, fans on Twitter were rather amused, joking that Markle is a much better sport about it than they would be.

