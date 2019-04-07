It's been almost a year since the history-making event that was Beychella took place. Beyoncé was the first woman of color to headline Coachella, and videos of her surprise-filled performance immediately flooded the internet for those who weren't lucky enough to witness the legendary set in person. Now, there's a good chance fans won't have to watch a grainy YouTube clip to experience that night. According to a cryptic Instagram post from the streaming service, a behind-the-scenes Netflix documentary on Beyoncé's Coachella performance could be released on April 17. And people are freaking out. (Bustle has reached out to Netflix and Beyoncé's reps, but have not yet heard back.)

Netflix's Instagram post isn't captioned. The graphic simply reads "HOMECOMING" in black Greek letters against a yellow background with the date "April 17" below it. Those colors and that type are two emblems that were very present throughout Bey's Coachella performance. Not to mention, black and yellow are the official colors of the Beyhive. During her performance, Bey wore a customized crest that read "Beyoncé" in Greek letters. She and her marching band, at one point during her set, also wore bright yellow. So, even though Beyoncé's name isn't anywhere in the post, the references seem to point toward a collaboration with the "Formation" singer.

Aside from being posted on Netflix's official Instagram account, the image was also posted on Strong Black Lead's Twitter, which is a verified Netflix account. Of course, fan pages for the artist are also circulating the image and theorizing about what the documentary could include.

"The documentary will include behind the scenes footage of Beyoncé’s Coachella performance," @theyoncehub on Twitter wrote. For some people, the graphic on its own is enough to confirm their dream doc. Others aren't getting too excited before more information is released. "I need receipts,"@BreeBhadie on Twitter wrote. "I can't be having a heart attack before work today."

And of course, the reaction GIFs are aplenty.

Some would rather have an album than a documentary — or both.

"Before anyone gets mad at me for this i will love the documentary but we all want an album right?" @officialsheryl4 on Twitter wrote.

According to a report published on April 3, a source told Us Weekly that Bey has recorded a "couple of new tracks [for] a deluxe album filled with old songs." In response to the documentary rumors, some fans are theorizing the new deluxe album could be a play off of her Coachella performance as well. After all, she performed many of her greatest hits that night.

"What if the greatest hits album she's releasing is the Coachella Album, and the two new songs are actually from a new album," @SchefSchef on Twitter wrote. There's a good chance her Coachella songs could be on the deluxe record, but it would almost be superhuman for her to release a brand new album on top of that, considering she's also been working on the 2019 release of the live action Lion King, in which she voices Nala.

But, let's be honest, if anyone could pull off multiple huge releases in one year, it would be Bey. And if one of those releases happens to be a Netflix doc? Then praise Bey.