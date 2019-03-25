Issa Rae's turn in the latest issue of Essence is sure to grab some major attention, for more than a few reasons. Not only did she discuss some of the exciting moments in her career, but she posed on the cover in a truly stunning ensemble, complete with what looks to be an engagement ring. The gorgeous cover begs the question: Is Issa Rae engaged? Her appearance on the cover of Essence's April 2019 issue is causing some fans to wonder whether congratulations are in order. (Bustle reached out to Rae’s rep, who had no comment on the rumor.)

In her Instagram caption for her Essence cover, Rae made no mention of the engagement rumors. Instead, she focused on her professional accomplishments and just how far she's come since she first posed for the magazine's cover four years ago. She wrote:

"Four years ago, when all I had was a web series and a book, @Essence put me on my first cover with four incredible women I look up to: Ava, Mara, Shonda and Ms. Debbie. It was their "Game Changers" issue and I kept thinking, "I can't believe they chose me." That cover meant so much to me because it validated my work on a platform I respected AND it was a nurturing recognition of promise, a promise that I didn't necessarily see in myself at the time."

Rae continued to highlight just how special it was to be featured in Essence yet again in this stage of her career:

"Four years later -- entering the fourth season of my TV show, and shooting my fourth movie in New York -- they honored me with this solo cover. Thank you, Essence, for helping me to deliver on that promise you saw years ago, and changing the game for me."

It's also worth noting there’s no mention of an engagement in the accompanying cover story either.

While the actor didn't acknowledge the rumors in her Instagram post or in Essence, there were plenty of fans who did mention her bling and her possible engagement on Twitter.

Ring Finger Bling

As more than a few fans pointed out, Rae wore an interesting accessory on her ring finger for the shoot.

Sending Their Love

Another fan joked that fans aren't going to ignore the big diamond she's sporting on the cover. They also sent a couple of emojis, including a diamond ring and a heart, to show how excited they are if the news is indeed true.

Congratulations?

One user wasn't sure whether they should be congratulating Rae or not.

Just Gorgeous

Like this fan said, the shoot is simply "gorgeous," whether the Insecure actor is engaged or not.

Talk About Shocked

This fan was shocked to see the diamond ring, as it's a strong indicator that Rae may be engaged (even though the rumor has yet to be confirmed by the actor or her rep).

In addition to the engagement rumors being unconfirmed, it's also unconfirmed as to whether Rae is in an official, romantic relationship right now. She was most recently linked to Kofi Siriboe in 2017, thanks to some social media flirtations, per Ebony. Although, there was never any confirmation that the two were an official item, as the Little star, understandably, stays rather mum when it comes to her romantic life.

If this Essence shoot does happen to indicate that Rae is engaged, then this would certainly be a low-key way to announce the news. On the other hand, the actor could have just been wearing the sparkly accessory to add some extra glam to her look. After all, who doesn't want a little more bling in their life every now and then?

Until Rae comments on the rumors herself, fans will simply have to wait and see whether their fave is due to take a major step forward in her love life.